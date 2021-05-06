POTSDAM — MacKenzie Curry finished with five hits as the SUNY Canton softball team snapped a 20-game losing streak by splitting a nonconference doubleheader with SUNY Potsdam Thursday.
Currie went 3-for-4 in the opener and added two hits in game two for the Kangaroos (2-21), who won game one 6-2 and lost 9-7 in game two.
Jordan Knapp also picked up three hits in the opener for SUNY Canton and Angelina LoPiccolo homered in game two.
Anna Grottola went 2-for-3 in game one for the Bears (2-6) and Vanessa Brandt went 3-for-4 in game two.
RENSSELAER 7-21, St. LAWRENCE 0-2
Catherine Worthington lined five hits, including a grand slam in game two, as the Engineers (6-4, 5-3) recorded a sweep of the Saints in a Liberty League doubleheader in Canton.
Alexis Cooke threw a three-hit shutout in the opener and Maddie Provencher went 3-for-4.
Allie Hunt went 4-for-5 and Provencher was 3-for-5 in game two. Skylar Hein doubled and homered for St. Lawrence (5-10, 5-17).
WOMEN’S TENNIS
VASSAR 5, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Vassar (5-1) won three singles matches and two doubles matches to defeat the Saints in a Liberty League semifinal in Canton.
Caitlyn Avery produced the only singles win for the Saints (6-3) and Meredith Macey and Gabriella Dadoly won a doubles match for SLU.
NAC ALL-STARS ANNOUNCED
SUNY Canton junior midfielder Samantha Dayter was named the NAC women’s lacrosse Player of the Year and a first-team midfielder. In five games she scored 11 goals with five assists and scored on 45.8 percent of her shots.
SUNY Canton’s Lindsey Wunder, another midfielder, was named the Rookie of the Year. She scored seven goals with two assists in seven games for the Kangaroos.
Watertown native Erin Parks, a senior with SUNY Canton, made the first team as an attacker.
Adams native Shelby Roberts, a junior, made the first team as a defender joining Massena native Maddy Weir, another junior.
Three locals also made the NAC West first team in golf, including SUNY Canton’s Josh Marshall.
Canton native Danny Christy, and Norfolk native Brandon Palmer, who each compete for SUNY Delhi, also made the team.
