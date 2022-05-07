The SUNY Canton women’s lacrosse team that will compete in the NCAA Division III Tournament this weekend includes eight north country natives, including the team’s fourth-leading goal scorer and top goaltender.
SUNY Canton (12-6) learns its opponent at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The Kangaroos qualified for NCAAs by winning the North Atlantic Conference’s championship for the automatic bid.
Former South Jefferson athlete Casey Pelton, a junior attacker, ranks fourth on the squad in points scored with 35, including 22 goals. Canton high school graduates Hannah Reed, a freshman attacker, and Erin Grandaw, a junior midfielder, have registered 17 and five points, respectively for SUNY Canton. Reed has scored 12 goals.
Other area athletes who have contributed to the squad are Aayliah White, a freshman midfielder from Massena high school who has appeared in 13 games (three points); Maddy Weir, a senior defender from Massena who has appeared in 17 games (two points) and Shelby Roberts, a senior defender from South Jefferson, who has started all 18 games (1 point).
Carthage graduate Madison Leary, a senior, heads the goaltending, appearing in all 18 games, including 17 starts. She has recorded a .452 save percentage and 10.65 goals-against average in going 11-6. Potsdam’s Olivia Scott has made one start and appeared in seven games with a .516 save percentage and 5.86 GAA.
Weir, a captain, was named to the NAC all-tournament team last weekend.
SUNY Canton’s coach, Adam Todd, is a Canton graduate who was named NAC Coach of the Year on Friday. Volunteer assistant Molly Denny is a former top player for the Kangaroos, who graduated from South Jefferson.
Weir made the NAC first team Friday and Roberts and Leary made the second team. Samantha Dayter, the team’s leading scorer, was named NAC Player of the Year for the second straight season. Dayter (68-51—119) is from Cohoes.
ITHACA 18, ST. LAWRENCE 9
Maizy Veitch scored five goals as third-seeded Ithaca College defeated second-seeded St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League semifinal game in Geneva.
Sydney Phillips contributed four goals for Ithaca (15-2), ranked 10th in Division III, and Lexi Kellish scored three times.
Jaime Allen led 13th-ranked SLU with three goals. Callie O’Neil and Morgan Arakelian added two goals each for the Saints (16-2), who will find out Monday whether they are invited into the NCAA tournament.
MEN’S LACROSSE
RIT 13, ST. LAWRENCE 5
Luke Pilcher provided four goals and an assist as top-seed Rochester Institute of Technology defeated St. Lawrence to win the Liberty League championshipg game in Rochester.
Ryan Barnable and Clifford Gaston each scored two goals for RIT (17-1), ranked second in Division III. Drew Huchinson made 13 saves for the Tigers.
Chris Jordan recorded a goal and an assist for third-seeded St. Lawrence (13-4), which will learn whether it makes the NCAA Tournament tonight.
BASEBALL
CLARKSON 16-12, SKIDMORE 6-6
Junior Colby Brouillette hit three home runs and knocked in 13 runs over two games to pace the Golden Knights to a sweep of the Skidmore Thoroughbreds in a Liberty League doubleheader in Saratoga Springs.
Clarkson upended the league’s East Division-leading Skidmore (23-12-2) and advanced to the league championship tournament next weekend.
Brouillette finished the first game going 4-for-6 with nine RBIs with two home runs. Kent Wilson was 3-for-6 with three RBIs. Kyle Locklear pitched a two-hitter, striking out seven.
Brouillette, who is from Georgia, Vt., drove in four more runs in the second game with a grand slam. Mike Nee and Tommy Bianchi each hit home runs for the Golden Knights (11-17). Nicholas Hofacker pitched the victory.
ST. LAWRENCE 20-5, VASSAR 5-4
Jimmy Liberatore hit a grand slam and knocked in six runs in the first game and Sean Desjardins hit a walk-off single in the second game as St. Lawrence swept a doubleheader from Vassar in Canton.
Jack Sylvia struck out 11 batters en route to the victory in the first game. Andrew Matthews and Liam Reiner combined on the victory in Game 2.
Chris Watson, Jake Delaney, Nicholas Butler and Cristian Forgione each hit a home run during the doubleheader for the Saints (19-16), which completed its season.
MOHAWK VALLEY CC 7-10, JEFFERSON CC 4-3
Bryant Pena went 2-for-4 with a home run as Mohawk Valley Community College scored all seven of its runs in the final two innings to wipe out a 4-0 JCC lead en route to a doubleheader sweep in Utica.
Mohawk Valley (12-20) jumped out to an early lead in the second game. Jeason DeJesus and Robert Conley each hit home runs.
JCC fell to 4-26.
SOFTBALL
THOMAS 9, SUNY CANTON 0
Bailey Dunphy doubled, singled and drove in three runs and Claudio Migliaccio pitched a three-hit shutout with five strikeouts as Thomas College eliminated SUNY Canton in the North Atlantic Conference Tournament in Bangor, Maine.
Migliaccio also drove in three runs for Thomas (17-16).
Angelina LoPiccolo went 2-for-2 for SUNY Canton (12-22), which ended its season.
TRACK AND FIELD
MERCHANT WINS DISCUS TITLE
St. Lawrence’s Kimberly Merchant posted a distance of 39.02 meters to capture the discus throw and highlight the Saints women’s team in the Liberty League championships in Poughkeepsie.
Sister Kathleen Merchant finished second in the shot put in 11.75 meters for the Saints. Kimberly was fifth in the event.
SLU’s Maia Whalquist finished third in the high jump.
The Saints took fourth out of eight teams with 98 points.
For the SLU men, Erik Geier took second in the 110 hurdles by lowering his career-best to 15.14 seconds. Timothy Boyce finished third in the 800 for the Saints, Ethan Rowe took third in the 400 meters and Jackson Hamilton was third in the metric mile. The Saints men placed fifth overall with 56 points.
CEESAY HIGHLIGHTS POTSDAM
Freshman Aly Ceesay finished seventh in the high jump with a school-record height of 1.80 meters to highlight SUNY Potsdam’s second-day performance in the SUNYAC Championships in Brockport.
The Potsdam men finished seventh overall and the women placed ninth.
Timothy Petty took 10th in decathlon pole vault with a school-record mark and was 10th overall. The men’s 400 relay, which also featured Ceesay, took seventh. Watertown’s Junior Oduro helped the Bears’ 1,600 relay place ninth.
Mikayla Myers led the women’s team by breaking Potsdam’s record in the high jump at 1.42 meters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.