CANTON — Danny Santana and Quran DuBois both scored 24 points to lead No. 3 SUNY Canton to a 87-68 victory over No. 6 Cobleskill State in a North Atlantic Conference first-round men’s basketball game Tuesday.
The Kangaroos (13-11 overall) will meet No. 2 SUNY Poly in a quarterfinal game at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Delhi.
Juztin Chambers-Phillips and Andrew Fitch both added 14 points for the Kangaroos.
Justin Feldman led Cobleskill State (3-20) with 21 points.
n Chloe Beaubien made 13 saves to lead the SUNY Plattsburgh women’s hockey team to a 6-0 win over SUNY Canton (12-9-1, 6-9-1) in a NEWHL game in Canton. Annie Katonka scored three goals for the Cardinals (20-2-1, 15-0-1). Nicole Unsworth scored twice and Mae Olshanksky also scored.
n Ariella Haas scored a power-play goal at 13 minutes, 31 seconds of the third period to lead the SUNY Oswego women’s hockey team to a 3-2 win over SUNY Potsdam in a NEWHL game in Potsdam. The Bears (8-14-1, 6-9-1) led 2-1 late in the second period after a pair of goals from Kaylee Merrill. Philomena Teggart scored in the first period for the Lakers (14-7-1, 11-4-1) and Morgan Shines tied the game 2-2 at 4:58 of the third period.
