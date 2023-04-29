CANTON — Morgan Montgomery, Caroline Nappi and Samantha Dayter all scored four goals to lead the SUNY Canton women’s lacrosse team to a 19-11 victory over Thomas College in an North Atlantic Conference game Saturday.
Maddy Caron scored three goals and Lindsey Wunder added two for the Kangaroos (7-7 overall, 4-0 conference).
Mary LaRochelle and Lauren Bartlett each scored three goals for Thomas (3-8, 2-3).
ST. LAWRENCE 11, RIT 10
Jacqui Cloutier scored four goals to lead St. Lawrence University (9-6, 7-3) to a Liberty League victory in their regular-season finale in Rochester.
SLU will host Vassar in a Liberty League quarterfinal at a time to be announced Tuesday.
Charlotte Powell scored three goals for the Saints.
Zoe Heffernan led the Tigers (4-10, 3-7) with three goals.
RENSSELAER 18, CLARKSON 13
Ella Graff, Lauren DeLeo and Megan Shay all scored for goals for the Engineers (11-4, 6-4) in a Liberty League victory over the Golden Knights in Potsdam.
Madelynn Barnum scored six goals for Clarkson (8-9, 3-7).
MEN’S LACROSSE
DUKE 18, SYRACUSE 15
Dyson Williams scored six goals and Brennan O’Neill totaled four goals and two assists to propel the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils past the No. 19/20 Orange in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Luke Rhoa recorded his first hat trick and Joey Spallina totaled five points, including a pair of goals, to pace Syracuse, which finishes its regular season at 8-7, including 1-5 in the conference.
Goalie William Helm started and made five saves for Duke (12-2, 5-1) with Andrew Bonafede stopping nine in his 33 minutes.
Goalie Mark Will finished with 10 stops for the Orange.
In the first half, Syracuse rallied to tie the game at 6-6 as Rhoa scored twice, with the two tallies sandwiched around a Kirst goal in a 2 1/2 minute stretch.
But Duke scored the next four goals to take a 10-6 lead into halftime and would never look back.
Syracuse, which has lost its past two games, awaits the decision of the NCAA Selection Committee, looking for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Selection Show is set for 9:30 p.m. next Sunday.
RIT 21, ST. LAWRENCE 15
Judge Murphy and Ben Hutchinson both scored four goals for the Saints in a loss to the defending national champion Tigers in their regular-season Liberty League finale in Rochester.
SLU (11-5, 3-4) will be the No. 5 seed in the conference tournament and will play at No. 4 Clarkson in a quarterfinal Tuesday at a time to be announced.
Luke Pitcher scored nine goals for RIT (16-1, 7-0).
SKIDMORE 10, CLARKSON 9
Charlie McFadden scored with three seconds left to lead Skidmore (10-6, 3-4) past Clarkson in a Liberty League game in Saratoga Springs.
Brian Gonsalves led Skidmore with three goals.
Bryan Penney and Joe Kelly both scored two goals for Clarkson (11-4, 3-4).
MAINE MARITIME 17, SUNY CANTON 9
Jayden Wilson scored five goals and Sam Nichol added four to lead Maine Maritime (12-3, 8-0) to victory in an NAC game in Castine, Maine.
Caeden Goodnough, Alex Jacobs, Austin Mesler and Michael Newcomb all scored two goals for SUNY Canton (5-9, 3-4).
SUNY OSWEGO 13, SUNY POTSDAM 12
Jack Delany scored with 2 minutes, 34 seconds left in regulation to send the Lakers (7-5, 5-2) past the Bears in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Casey O’Connor led SUNY Oswego with four goals.
Peyton Walsh led the Bears (7-8, 1-6) with four goals. Cobie Cree and Drew Rose both scored twice.
MEN’S GOLF
BEVINS IN FIFTH
SLU’s Wesley Bevins is in fifth place with 145 total strokes after two of three days of the Liberty League championship in Verona.
The Saints are in fourth place with 597 strokes. Rensselaer leads the event with 488 strokes.
SLU’s Jimmy King is tied for seventh with 147 strokes.
Clarkson is in sixth place with 658 strokes. Casey Ditzel is tied for 16th with 153 strokes to lead the Golden Knights.
WOMEN’S GOLF
MCCANN LEADS SAINTS
Mary Grace McCann shot 80 to lead the Saints on the first day of the Liberty League Championship event in Rexford.
McCann is in 14th place for SLU, which is in fourth place with 380 strokes. Wellesley leads with 304 strokes.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
VASSAR 5, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Top-seeded Vassar eliminated St. Lawrence (10-6) in a Liberty League semifinal in Ithaca.
The Brewers swept the doubles matches and clinched the victory with wins in the first two singles events.
TRACK AND FIELD
SAINTS SWEEP INVITATIONAL
SLU’s men’s and women’s teams won their own Twilight Invitational.
The men finished with 200 points. SUNY Plattsburgh was second with 151 followed by SUNY Potsdam with 91. Clarkson was fifth with 34 points.
SLU’s women edged SUNY Plattsburgh 180-173. SUNY Potsdam was third with 79 points.
SLU’s men saw individual wins from Shifan Shaffe (400 meters), Timothy Boyce (800), Colin Young (5,000), Erik Geier (110 hurdles) and Zachary Jaworski (shot put).
Clarkson’s Luc Viens won the discus.
SLU’s women won the 1,600 relay. Haylei Coolican won the 1,500 and Kristina Koes won the long jump for the Saints. SUNY Potsdam won the 400 relay.
