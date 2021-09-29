CANTON — Agustin Nunez and Evan Peterson each recorded one goal and one assist to lead the SUNY Canton men’s soccer team to an 8-0 win over winless Wells College in a nonconference game Wednesday.
Conner Morse, Will Austin, Ellis Sanchez, Van Moussavou and Chase Ross also scored for the Kangaroos (3-5-1 overall).
Wells is 0-9.
RENSSELAER 1, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Billy Chissoe scored from Ben Kogan in the 80th minute to lead Rensselaer to a victory over St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Luke Brezak made one save for the Engineers (6-1-1, 2-0), and Ben Woelfinger stopped eight shots for the Saints (5-4, 1-1).
JEFFERSON CC 5, NORTH COUNTRY CC 1
Jefferson Community College gained its first victory of the season in a home game against North Country Community College.
JCC is 1-7. No other details were reported.
In women’s soccer, North Country CC beat JCC 9-0. JCC is 3-4.
FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY CORTLAND 4, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Keirra Ettere scored twice to lead SUNY Cortland to a win over SLU in a nonconference game in Cortland.
Lily Fox totaled one goal and two assists for the Red Dragons (9-0). Hanna Corrigan also scored.
Maggie Green and Mckenzie Haberl scored for the Saints (5-4).
VOLLEYBALL
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 3, SUNY CANTON 0
Alyssa Adams produced eight kills for SUNY Canton in a 25-18, 25-15, 25-20 nonconference loss to SUNY Plattsburgh in Plattsburgh.
Michaella DeCapua added eight assists for the Kangaroos (2-12).
