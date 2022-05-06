BANGOR, Maine — Caitlin Kelleher picked up three hits for Cazenovia in an 8-1 win over SUNY Canton on the opening day of the North Atlantic Conference softball tournament Friday.
The Kangaroos (12-21 overall) will play Thomas College in an elimination game at 9 a.m. today.
Jordan Knapp and Selena Tasli each picked up two hits for SUNY Canton.
MEN’S TENNIS
VASSAR 5, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Ben Moolman and Nathan Turtledove won a doubles match to score the only point for the Saints (9-9) in a loss to Vassar in the first round of the Liberty League Tournament in Ithaca.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
ITHACA 5, ST. LAWRENCE 3
Catherine Gamble won a singles match and was on a winning doubles team with Elena Styliades to lead the Saints (8-8) in a loss to host Ithaca in the opening round of the Liberty League Tournament in Ithaca.
TRACK AND FIELD
MERCHANT, PALUMBO WIN TITLES
Kathleen Merchant won her third javelin title for the SLU women’s team on the opening day of the Liberty League championships at Vassar in Poughkeepsie.
Emma Palumbo won the steeplechase for the Saints, who are in third place with 44 points after the first day.
Matt Abell finished second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase to lead the Saints men, who are in sixth place with 15 points.
BIFOLCHI WINS FOR BEARS
Josh Bifolchi won the men’s javelin title on the first day of the SUNYAC championships at Brockport.
SUNY Potsdam’s men’s team is in fifth place and the women are in ninth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.