CANTON — Madison Austin drove in the winning runs in game one and went 2-for-4 in game two to lead the SUNY Canton softball team to a nonconference doubleheader sweep of SUNY Potsdam on Tuesday at SUNY Canton.
The Kangaroos (2-14 overall) won game one 15-14, scoring four runs in the bottom of the eighth. The final two runs scored on a single from Austin.
SUNY Canton won 9-6 in the second game to sweep the Bears (0-13).
Mackenzie Currie and Jordan Knapp each lined three hits for the Kangaroos in game one and Angelina LoPiccolo went 2-for-5 and drove in four runs.
Danielle Moscarello lined three hits for the Bears in game one and two more in game two.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 4-4, ST. LAWRENCE 0-11
Lauryn Best and Cora Ferguson each picked up two hits for the Saints (10-5) in the second game of a nonconference doubleheader split in Canton.
Claire Palmer and Julia Golino both delivered two hits for the Cardinals (6-10) in game one.
BASEBALL
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 16, CLARKSON 10
Colby Brouillette and Zachary Carpin homered for Clarkson (5-10), but a 10-run, fifth inning led the Cardinals to a win in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Aaron Roman went 4-for-5 for the Cardinals (10-6).
Kent Wilson finished 3-for-5 for Clarkson.
MEN’S LACROSSE
ST. LAWRENCE 25, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 5
Mark Mahoney led the Saints (7-2) with four goals in a nonconference win over the Cardinals in Canton.
Brian Souza, Judge Murphy and Jack Hennessey all added three goals for SLU.
Michael Swift scored three goals for the Cardinals (2-8).
SUNY OSWEGO 22, SUNY POTSDAM 18
Cobie Cree supplied four goals and three assists for SUNY Potsdam (3-4, 0-1) in a SUNYAC loss in Oswego.
Peyton Walsh and Owen Walsh both scored three goals for the Bears.
Corey O’Connor and Liam Sexton led the Lakers (6-2, 1-0) with four goals each.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
ST. LAWRENCE 20, SUNY CANTON 11
Isabel Silvia led the Saints (9-1) with four goals in a nonconference win over the Kangaroos in Canton.
Charlotte Powell scored three goals for SLU, who built a 14-4 halftime lead.
Samantha Dayter led SUNY Canton (5-5) with six goals.
SUNY POTSDAM 19, WELLS 4
Kyrsten Stone scored six goals and assisted on three others to lead the Bears (6-3) in a nonconference game in Aurora.
Anita Reitano scored four goals and Tessa Pierce, Mallory Marks and Lindsey Ladue all added two for SUNY Potsdam.
Clara Lima scored three goals for Wells (3-8).
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY POLY 3, SUNY POTSDAM 2
The Bears (12-18) saw their season end with a 23-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13 loss to SUNY Poly in an NECC quarterfinal in Marcy.
Joe Zimmerman led the Bears with 24 kills and Alec Roy supplied 38 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.