CANTON — The SUNY Canton women’s lacrosse team will face SUNY Geneseo in a first-round game of the women’s NCAA Division III lacrosse tournament at a time to be announced Saturday in Middlebury, Vt.
SUNY Canton (10-7 overall) defeated Husson 20-14 Sunday to win the NAC championship and earn a bid.
SUNY Geneseo (14-4) defeated SUNY Cortland 11-9 in the SUNYAC championship game Saturday.
The winner of this game faces host Middlebury (18-0) on Sunday.
SYRACUSE GETS FIRST-ROUND BYE
The Syracuse women’s lacrosse team was given the second overall seed in the NCAA Division I tournament that was announced Sunday night.
Syracuse (16-2) will await the winner of Friday’s first-round matchup between Johns Hopkins (8-8) and Massachusetts (16-2). The Orange will play the winner of that matchup in a second-round game set for 3 p.m. Sunday at the Syracuse University Soccer Stadium.
The game will not be at the JMA Wireless Dome due to graduation ceremonies held at the dome.
