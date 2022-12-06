CANTON — Iida Laitinen and Danika Lalone each scored one goal and assisted on another as the SUNY Canton women’s hockey team defeated SUNY Potsdam 4-1 in an New England Women’s Hockey League game at SUNY Canton.
Sydney Valiquette and Jamie McIlveen also scored for SUNY Canton (9-1-1 overall, 4-1 league). Rebecca Cain scored for the Bears (6-5, 2-4).
■ The SUNY Canton women’s basketball team used a strong second half to defeat Wellesley 47-40 in a nonconference game in Wellesley, Mass.
SUNY Canton (5-5) outscored Wellesley 35-19 in the second half. Sophia Munoz and Hope Aniceto both scored 11 points and Joie Culkin added 10. Jiyun Chae led Wellesley (5-5) with 20 points.
