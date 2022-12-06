SUNY Canton skates to league win vs. Potsdam

CANTON — Iida Laitinen and Danika Lalone each scored one goal and assisted on another as the SUNY Canton women’s hockey team defeated SUNY Potsdam 4-1 in an New England Women’s Hockey League game at SUNY Canton.

Sydney Valiquette and Jamie McIlveen also scored for SUNY Canton (9-1-1 overall, 4-1 league). Rebecca Cain scored for the Bears (6-5, 2-4).

