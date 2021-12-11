CANTON — Sirena Alvarez made 12 saves to lead the SUNY Canton women’s hockey team to a 5-0 win over Wilkes in a nonconference game Saturday.
Halle McKinnon scored one goal and assisted on two others for the Kangaroos (8-2-1 overall).
Desiree Snook, Iida Laitinen, Sandrene Garofalo and Micayla MacIntyre also scored for SUNY Canton.
Wilkes fell to 1-7-0.
CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Abby Wieczorek stopped 16 shots to lead Connecticut College past the Bears (3-8-1) in a nonconference game at Castleton, Vt.
Sydney Jones, Casey Godfrey and Melissa Alexander scored for Connecticut College (3-4-2).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY DELHI 69, SUNY CANTON 54
Pablo Quinones scored 16 points and Mavenson Therneus added 15 to lead the Broncos (7-4, 3-0) past SUNY Canton in an NAC game at Delhi.
DeMerrill Levy led the Kangaroos (3-5, 2-2) with 17 points.
Juztin Chambers-Phillips scored 13 points and Andrew Fitch grabbed 11 rebounds for SUNY Canton.
Danny Santana surpassed 1,000 career points during the game for the Kangaroos.
NORTHERN VERMONT-LYNDON 94, SUNY POTSDAM 81
Zach Falkenburg scored 35 points and Bukle Mondwell added 20 as Northern Vermont-Lyndon (2-7) defeated the Bears in a nonconference game at Potsdam.
Tyrese Baptiste scored 26 points and grabbed 19 rebounds for the Bears (4-4). MeSean Johnson (Ogdensburg Free Academy) scored 17 points and Parker Kelly added 13, with Issac Oduro Jr. supplying 11.
n Jamestown Community College defeated Jefferson CC, 74-65, in a Region 3 game at Watertown.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY CANTON 73, SUNY DELHI 40
Chelsey Raven led SUNY Canton with 16 points and 11 rebounds in an NAC win over the Broncos (0-12, 0-3) in Delhi.
Seattle Lettau scored 10 points for SUNY Canton (4-5, 2-2).
Myle Matthias led the Broncos with 17 points.
n Jefferson CC took down Jamestown CC, 71-64, in a Region 3 game at Watertown.
MEN’s HOCKEY
SUNY POTSDAM GAME POSTPONED
High winds Saturday evening caused a power outage at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall that resulted in the postponement of a home men’s hockey game against SUNY Canton. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.
