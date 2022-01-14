BUFFALO — Victoria McGarrity scored her first career goal and Sirena Alvarez made 26 saves to lead the SUNY Canton women’s hockey team to a 6-0 win over Buffalo State in an NEWHL game Friday night.
Meaghan Best, Sarah Kosnaskie, Iida Laitinen, Desiree Snook and Maggie Convery also scored for the Kangaroos (9-2-1 overall, 3-2-1 conference).
The Bengals fell to 1-12-1, 0-7-0.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY CANTON 67, MARINE MARITIME 58
Atcha-Dedji and Andrew Fitch each totaled nine points and eight rebounds to lead a balanced effort as the Kangaroos defeated the Mariners in a North Atlantic Conference game at Castine, Maine.
Danny Santana, Justin Omaga and Brandon Averitt scored eight points each for SUNY Canton (5-8, 3-2).
Carter Rubin scored a game-high 20 points for Marine Maritime (2-11, 1-4) and Curt Heinz finished with 15 points.
SUNY CORTLAND 81, SUNY POTSDAM 72
Austin Grunder scored a game-high 28 points to spark the Red Dragons past the Bears in a SUNYAC game at Maxcy Hall in Potsdam.
Danny Linehan and Kareem Lubin contributed 17 points each for SUNY Canton, which outscored SUNY Potsdam, 43-35, in the second half to prevail.
Colton Huestis scored 20 points to pace the Bears (4-6, 2-3), Brandon Segar Jr. contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Tyrese Baptiste finished with 16 points and 11 boards.
RENSSELAER 80, CLARKSON 63
Patrick Mahoney scored 20 points and Dom Black added 19 points and 10 rebounds to send Rensselaer (10-1, 4-0) past Clarkson in a Liberty League game in Potsdam.
Ryan Miles-Ferguson led Clarkson (3-9, 0-5) with 21 points.
ITHACA 56, ST. LAWRENCE 40
Jack Stern tallied 17 points to lead the Bombers (7-4, 3-1) past St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Trent Adamson led the Saints (8-4, 3-3) with 14 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ITHACA 71, ST. LAWRENCE 70 (OT)
Grace Cannon scored a game-high 22 points as the Blue Bombers edged the Saints in overtime in a Liberty League game at Burkman Gymnasium in Canton.
Cara Volpe tallied 16 points and Emily Dorn scored 12 points for Ithaca (9-3, 5-1), which outscored St. Lawrence, 8-7, in overtime.
Olivia Barringer scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Saints (10-1, 4-1), who were dealt their first loss of the season.
Ava McCann added 12 points for St. Lawrence and Dylan Watkiss and Katie Frederick each scored 11 points.
RENSSELAER 57, CLARKSON 55
Ashlyn O’Neil scored a game-high 19 points as the Engineers held off the Golden Knights to prevail in a Liberty League game at Alumni Gymnasium in Potsdam.
Heather Converse totaled 13 points and 10 rebounds for Rensselaer (3-7, 2-3).
Ruthie Nolan scored 15 points to pace Clarkson (2-10, 1-5), which missed a 3-pointer at the end of regulation.
Elaina Porter contributed 12 points for the Golden Knights and Cassidy Dumont scored 11 points.
SUNY CORTLAND 64, SUNY POTSDAM 55
Maggie Malone scored 19 points and Sarah Tully contributed 16 points as the Red Dragons (10-2, 6-0) downed the Bears in a SUNYAC game at Maxcy Hall.
Nyia Longford added 11 points for SUNY Cortland.
Madison McCormick led SUNY Potsdam (8-3, 3-2) with 17 points and Xy’El Bradford chipped in 10 points.
MAINE MARITIME 92, SUNY CANTON 54
Sydney Echevarria-Briscoe scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Maine-Maritime (10-2, 4-0) past the Kangaroos in an NAC game at Castine, Maine.
Mackenzie Monson tossed in 15 points for Maine Maritime.
Joie Culkin scored 15 points and Mya Hodge added 10 for SUNY Canton (4-9, 2-4).
