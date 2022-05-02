CANTON — Samantha Dayter and Maddy Caron combined for 15 points to lead the SUNY Canton women’s lacrosse team to the North Atlantic Conference championship with a 22-6 win over Maine Maritime on Sunday.
The Kangaroos (12-6 overall) will appear in the NCAA Division III Tournament and find out their matchup at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Dayter, who was named the Most Valuable Player, scored four goals with four assists and Caron added four goals and three assists.
MEN’S LACROSSE
NOTRE DAME 18, SYRACUSE 11
Pat Kavanagh recorded four goals and six assists as the Fighting Irish beat the Orange in an Atlantic Coast Conference game Sunday in Syracuse.
Eric Dobson added three goals and an assist for Notre Dame (7-4, 4-1).
Jackson Birtwistle totaled three goals and Brendan Curry chipped in two goals and two assist for Syracuse (4-10, 1-5), which finishes the season with six straight losses.
MAINE MARITIME 21, SUNY CANTON 18
Hunter Olsen scored seven goals with two assists, but the Kangaroos fell to Maine Maritime in the NAC championship game in Marcy on Sunday.
Zach LaFave added four goals and two assists for SUNY Canton (9-7).
SOFTBALL
SUNY CANTON SPLITS
In a rare doubleheader against different opponents SUNY Canton (12-20, 6-6) lost 15-2 at Cazenovia and then won 7-4 at SUNY Poly on Sunday.
Mackenzie Currie and Sophia Harris both produced three-hit games.
BASEBALL
SKIDMORE 8, ST. LAWRENCE 7
Andrew Circelli hit his conference-leading 11th home run of the season for the Saints (17-15, 7-11) in a Liberty League loss to Skidmore in Canton on Sunday.
ITHACA 7, CLARKSON 3
Michael Tito went 3-for-4 for Clarkson (9-17, 5-10) in a Liberty League loss to the Bombers on Sunday in Ithaca.
Clarkson will play Skidmore this weekend in a qualifying round for the Liberty League Tournament, with the winner of the three-game series advancing.
n SUNY Canton (10-29) ended its regular season losing 11-5 and 12-6 in a nonconference doubleheader against SUNY Plattsburgh in Canton.
JEFFERSON CC 22, COLUMBIA-GREENE CC 11 (7)
Will Cole and Noah Zehr each drove in four runs as the Cannoneers won their third straight Region 3 game over the Twins on Sunday at Hudson.
Chris Vargas homered for Jefferson Community College (4-20), which had the second game postponed due to rain.
Jake Siter plated four runs for Columbia-Greene CC (0-23).
MEN’S GOLF
WILSON, DITZEL LEAD LOCALS
William Wilson tied for 12th place to lead St. Lawrence University at the Liberty League championships in Verona.
Casey Ditzel finished in 20th place to lead Clarkson.
Wilson finished with a three-day total of 224 strokes and Ditzel finished at 229.
SLU finished fifth with 923 strokes and Clarkson was sixth with 946. New York University won the title with 867 strokes.
WOMEN’S GOLF
McCANN LEADS SAINTS
Mary Grace McCann secured an 11th-place finish to lead the Saints at the Liberty League title in Verona.
McCann, who shot a team-best 83 in round one, shot an 89 on day two to finish the weekend in 11th with a 172.
NYU claimed the tournament with a combined 607 total. SLU finished fifth.
HONORS
SUNY POTSDAM HALL OF FAME
Four athletes will be inducted into the SUNY Potsdam Hall of Fame on Oct. 1.
Men’s lacrosse All-American Ryan Duffy (2014) was chosen previously but his induction was delayed due to COVID-19 as well as his service in the U.S. Navy.
Joining Duffy is former Bears women’s hockey and softball player Jordan Ott (2017). Ott also coached SUNY Potsdam softball.
Former men’s soccer player Eduardo Figueroa and women’s volleyball standout Jenna Blujus also will be inducted.
WEEKLY AWARD WINNERS
Clarkson senior Olivia Zoeller was named the Liberty League pitcher of the week after ending her career last weekend.
She pitched in 21 innings during four games and struck out 30.
SUNY Canton’s Gavin Neuland was the NAC Pitcher of the Week as well, leading the Kangaroos to a 6-3 win over SUNY Cobleskill on Saturday.
SLU’s Neve Ley was the Liberty League women’s lacrosse Rookie of the Week after scoring four goals with five assists.
Saint Emma Palumbo was the Liberty League track and field Rookie of the Week after winning the 800 meters at SLU’s Invitational on Saturday.
Saints doubles team Caitlyn Avery and Emily Harris was the Liberty League Doubles Team of the Week.
