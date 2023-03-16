LAKE MYRTLE, Fla. — Nathan Welch doubled twice and drove in three runs, but SUNY Fredonia rallied with five runs in the seventh inning to hold off SUNY Canton, 12-11, in a nonconference baseball game Thursday.
Nick Barone added two hits and two RBIs for the Kangaroos (2-6).
Garrett Stuckey smashed a two-run home run for the Blue Devils (3-5).
SUNY ONENOTA 9, CLARKSON 8
Liam Kaseta finished a home run short of the cycle as the Red Dragons fended off the Golden Knights in a nonconference matchup at Auburndale, Fla.
Nate Guillen socked a two-run triple for SUNY Oneonta (6-3).
C.J. Cartier registered three hits and two RBIs, while former Carthage standout Jake Millich plated a pair of runs for Clarkson (1-8).
Bridget Twaits went 2-for-4 in the opening game, but Clarkson finished its Florida swing with losses to Endicott (4-1) and Wesleyan (2-0) in Winter Haven, Fla.
Emma Sabourin totaled two hits in the night cap for Clarkson (5-7), which now has two weeks off before resuming play.
ARCADIA 15, SUNY CANTON 13
Ashley Starkey’s seven goals powered the Knights to a nonconference victory over the Kangaroos in Glenside, Pa.
Morganne Dee chipped in three goals and an assist for Arcadia (2-5).
Maddy Caron logged five goals and an assist, while Samantha Dayter tallied three goals and two assists for SUNY Canton (0-4).
MIDDLEBURY 15, ST. LAWRENCE 3
Hope Shue racked up six goals as the unbeaten Panthers cruised past the Saints for a nonconference win at Middlebury, Vt.
Kelcey Dion chipped in a pair of goals for Middlebury (4-0).
Jacqui Cloutier, Rachel Burke and Neve Ley each netted a goal for St. Lawrence (1-2).
SYRACUSE 9, LOYOLA (MD.) 7
Meaghan Tyrrell and Megan Carney each scored twice as the Orange used a balanced attack to rally past the Greyhounds in nonconference play Wednesday at Baltimore.
Delaney Sweitzer stopped eight shots for second-ranked Syracuse (8-0), which is off to its best start in program history.
Anna Ruby was the game’s top scorer with four goals for Loyola (5-2).
