ONEONTA — Matt Howe scored on Ian Zingaro’s free kick for the decisive goal with 18 minutes, 38 seconds left in regulation as SUNY Oneonta defeated St. Lawrence University 2-1 on the second day of the Oneonta Tournament on Sunday in men’s soccer at Red Dragon Field.
The Saints (3-2 overall) took a 1-0 lead as Andrew Terhune scored off an assist from Robert Reynolds 2:34 into the first half. But SUNY Oneonta (3-0-1) scored less than two minutes later when Lucas Fecci connected off of a pass from Jeremy Pantoni to tie the game.
Ben Woelfinger stopped four shots for SLU. Nate Hanna made two saves for Oneonta.
CLARKSON 1, HARTWICK 1
Hartwick College’s Jake Zona scored on a header with 31 seconds left in regulation to forge a tie with Clarkson on the second day of the Oneonta Tournament in Oneonta.
Clarkson (0-3-2) was less than a minute away from its first win of the season after taking the lead early in the second half on a goal from sophomore Paolo Martino.
Ian Donahue made four saves for the Golden Knights, including one with two seconds left to keep the game tied. Jodi Johnson made three saves for Hartwick (3-1-1).
FIELD HOCKEY
St. Lawrence 5, Manhattanville 3
Jenny L’Hommedieu scored a pair of goals as St. Lawrence rallied from deficits of 2-0 and 3-1 to record the victory and continue the program’s best start since 2009.
Raquel Brown and Charlotte Stanwood each scored goals for Manhattanville (0-5) within 13:02 of the first half. After Ciara Halloran scored for the Saints (4-1), Kate Buckley followed with a goal for the Valiants for a 3-1 lead.
But the Saints scored the next four goals, two from L’Hommedieu and one each from McKenzie Haberl and Mary Clark. L’Hommedieu added two assists and Haberl one.
WOMEN’S GOLF
MCANN LEADS LOCALS
Mary Grace McCann recorded a two day total of 180 to lead St. Lawrence University’s golfers at the Hamilton College Invitational on Saturday and Sunday at Yahnundasis Golf Club in New Hartford.
McCann finished tied for 50th overall as the Saints placed 14th out of 15 complete teams. Abigail Sikora finished 77th with a 229.
Amherst College’s Gihoe Seo won medalist honors with a 147, finishing one-over for the tournament. Amherst placed second overall. Williams College won the team title with a 613.
Sirena Alvarez led an incomplete SUNY Canton squad with a 241, tied for 79th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.