local colleges
CANTON — Kyle Liddy lined two hits and drove in three runs to lead SUNY Poly to a 10-8 win over SUNY Canton in an North Atlantic Conference baseball game Thursday.
The second game of the doubleheader was halted, with SUNY Canton leading 6-4 after four innings. It will resume either Saturday or Sunday when the teams meet in Marcy.
Bradley Dietz, Alexander Bonacci, Paul Barber and Michael Cough each produced two hits for SUNY Poly (6-6 overall, 5-4 conference).
Nathan Welch went 3-for-4 for SUNY Canton (5-10, 3-6). Jessie Iacovetta and Zach Minter both added two hits.
