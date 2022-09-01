CANTON — Owen Santos scored on a head shot in the 86th minute to give the SUNY Potsdam men’s soccer team a 1-0 win over SUNY Canton in the nonconference opener for each team Thursday.
Luke Clark set up the goal with a pass. Evan Jacobs made two saves for the Bears and Owen Kwong stopped five shots for SUNY Canton.
ST. LAWRENCE 2, SUNY GENESEO 0
Ben Woelfinger finished with six saves as the Saints shut out host SUNY Geneseo in the nonconference opener for both teams.
Marvin Sibanda scored for St. Lawrence University in the 69th minute, and Shane Hauck scored on a pass from Marco Wong in the 76th minute.
SUNY POTSDAM 3, SUNY CANTON 0
SUNY Potsdam outshot the Kangaroos 22-5 to win the season-opening, nonconference game for each team in Canton.
Mackenzie Bowie scored in the 35th minute for the Bears. Meaghan Sardi scored in the 50th minute and Rebecca Kohls added a goal in the 81st minute.
Savannah Bowie and Rylee Semco each made a save to combine for the shutout.
ST. LAWRENCE 3, HARTWICK 1
Madison King-Thurber started the Saints’ offense with a goal in the 32nd minute as SLU defeated Hartwick in a nonconference game at Oneonta.
Erin O’Brien scored in the 35th minute and Bella D’Anza added a goal in the 67th minute for the Saints.
Myah Johnston scored for Hartwick three seconds before D’Anza’s goal.
Adam Szlamczynski shot 79 to lead SUNY Canton at the Northern Vermont Invitational in Stowe, Vt. Szlamczynski finished in sixth place.
SUNY Canton finished in fourth. Castleton won the team title.
Jake Hess and Gavin Neuland each shot 83 to finish tied for 12th.
