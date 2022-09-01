State Athletics names Bartlett new president

Sports roundup

CANTON — Owen Santos scored on a head shot in the 86th minute to give the SUNY Potsdam men’s soccer team a 1-0 win over SUNY Canton in the nonconference opener for each team Thursday.

Luke Clark set up the goal with a pass. Evan Jacobs made two saves for the Bears and Owen Kwong stopped five shots for SUNY Canton.

