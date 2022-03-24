COLLEGE ROUNDUP
POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam scored the first eight goals of the game and wound up with a 23-1 victory over SUNY Poly in a nonconference college women’s lacrosse game Thursday.
Hannah Stevenson and Anita Reitano led the Bears (3-2 overall) with four goals each. Krysten Stone and Lindsey LaDue both scored three goals for the Bears.
Madison Bastien scored for SUNY Poly (0-2).
n Finger Lakes Community College swept a baseball doubleheader from Jefferson CC in Canandaigua. Finger Lakes (9-5) won the first game 6-3 and took the second game, 4-2. Pitcher Tim Trumble allowed two earned runs over five innings for JCC (0-8) in the second game.
