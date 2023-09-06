POTSDAM — Junior Sarah Emmi’s goal in the 27th minute gave SUNY Potsdam its first victory over St. Lawrence University in women’s soccer since 1996, in a 1-0 decision for the Bears on Tuesday.
Potsdam halted a 21-game winless streak (0-20-1) that began Sept. 24, 1996. It was just Potsdam’s third victory against SLU ever.
Junior Savannah Bowie made eight saves for the shutout for the Bears (2-0).
The Saints (1-1-1) held a 17-5 advantage in shots.
OSWEGO STATE 4, SUNY CANTON 1
Katie Delgrosso scored the first and last goals of the game as Oswego State gained its first win of the season, beating SUNY Canton in a nonleague game in Canton.
Shayna Connally and Brianna Winkler also scored for the Lakers.
Freshman Chloe Stretton scored her first goal for SUNY Canton (0-3) in the 65th minute.
SAINTS WIN CLARKSON INVITE
Cooper Evans shot a 4-under-par 68 to take individual honors and lead St. Lawrence to the Clarkson Invitational championship at the Potsdam Town and Country Club in Potsdam.
Evans, a senior, won the tournament for the second straight year.
St. Lawrence totaled 300 points, edging Clarkson by a single stroke. SUNY Canton and Oswego each finished with 307 strokes.
SUNY Canton’s Adam Szlamczynski finished second individually with a 69, including a 5-under 31 on the back nine. Eric Spoth and Jace Dutch each paced Clarkson with a 73.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.