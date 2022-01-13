LOCAL COLLEGES
POTSDAM — Caroline LaFountain made a shot at the buzzer to give the SUNY Potsdam women’s basketball team a 65-64 win over SUNY Oswego in a SUNYAC game Thursday night at Maxcy Hall.
Dyamon Hunter and Jakia Howard both scored 15 points for the Bears (8-2 overall, 3-1 SUNYAC). Madison McCormick and LaFountain both scored 10. Danielle Calvana scored 23 points for SUNY Oswego (3-8, 0-5) and Diamond Pickett added 20.
n Julien Crittendon scored 17 points to lead the SUNY Oswego men’s basketball team to a 76-58 win over SUNY Potsdam in a SUNYAC game at Maxcy Hall. Jamal Achille added 16 points for the Lakers (12-1, 6-0). Brandon Segar Jr. led the Bears (4-5, 2-2) with 16 points. Parker Kelly scored 13 points and MeSean Johnson added 10.
n Zaire Rogers finished with a combined 15 kills as the SUNY Potsdam men’s volleyball team started the season, sweeping a pair of games at Colby-Sawyer. The Bears won 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 and then took the second match 25-18, 25-18, 25-21. Alec Roy supplied 46 assists in the two games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.