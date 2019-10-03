CANTON — Mikayla Myers supplied 14 kills and Jessica Ader added 13 to lead the SUNY Potsdam women’s volleyball team to a 25-21, 20-25, 27-25, 25-21 win over SUNY Canton in a nonconference match Wednesday night.
Kendall Jones added 39 assists for the Bears (7-10 overall). Melissa McMaster led the Kangaroos (3-12) with 16 kills and Ashton Houppert supplied 31 assists.
JEFFERSON CC 3, CAYUGA CC 0
The Cannoneers defeated Cayuga CC 25-10, 25-8 and 25-8 in the their Mid-State Athletic Conference against the Spartans in Watertown.
For Jefferson Community College (18-4, 4-1), Nicole O’Connor recorded seven digs and four kills, Kelsey Finster had 17 assists and Marjorie Vazquez had four blocks and eight kills against the Spartans (0-16, 0-4).
MEN’S SOCCER
CLARKSON 1, SKIDMORE 0
Stephen Klimek got to a bouncing ball after a corner kick from Erick Naula and scored the only goal of the game for the Golden Knights in the 64th minute of a Liberty League game with the Thoroughbreds (4-3-2, 0-3) in Saratoga Springs.
Ian Roeloffs made five saves for Clarkson (6-3-2, 2-0-1).
SUNY POLY 1, SUNY CANTON 0
Nathan Loughlin finished with three saves to lead SUNY Poly past the Kangaroos (5-3-2, 3-1) in an NAC game in Marcy. Randolph Butler scored the only goal for SUNY Poly (7-2, 4-0) on a penalty kick in the 13th minute.
FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY CORTLAND 5, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Marisa D’Amico made 10 saves in 50 minutes, 52 seconds to help the Red Dragons shut out the Saints (3-7) in a nonconference game in Canton.
Molly Quinlan and Hannah Burchell both scored two goals for SUNY Cortland (8-2) and Amanda Glaser also scored.
