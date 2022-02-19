NEW PALTZ — Colton Huestis scored 27 points as SUNY Potsdam clinched a spot in the SUNYAC men’s basketball playoffs with an 85-74 victory over SUNY New Paltz on Saturday.
Tyrese Baptiste scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Bears (12-11 overall, 10-8 conference). Ahamadou Sillah also scored 16 points and Parker Kelly added 15 points.
Isaiah Bien-Aise and Brandon Scott both scored 17 for New Paltz (14-10, 11-7).
SKIDMORE 78, CLARKSON 66
Greg Skoric scored 25 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as Skidmore (13-10, 9-8) defeated Clarkson in a Liberty League game in Potsdam.
Blake Gearhart scored 22 points for the Golden Knights (6-19, 3-15).
ST. LAWRENCE 81, UNION 62
Trent Adamson tallied 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Saints (16-9, 10-8) defeated the Dutchmen in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Will Engelhardt scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Luke Hicks picked up 12 points and Trey Syroka and Gavin Macaulay both added 11 points.
FULTON-MONTGOMERY CC 83, JEFFERSON CC 78
Joey Lapido finished with 24 points, scoring seven his points in the final 30 seconds as Fulton-Montgomery Community College ousted Jefferson CC in the first round of the Region 3 Tournament at Johnstown.
De’Vante Mateo added 19 points and Joseph Rowback 18 for the Raiders (11-10), who play at Onondaga in the quarterfinals.
JCC, which led by five at halftime, finished its season at 12-13.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY POLYTECHNIC 84, SUNY CANTON 44
Molly Burdick scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as SUNY Poly defeated SUNY Canton in a semifinal of the North Atlantic Conference Tournament in Marcy.
Lyrik Jackson added 19 points for SUNY Poly (19-6).
Joie Culkin scored 20 points for the Kangaroos (13-12).
SUNY NEW PALTZ 69, SUNY POTSDAM 56
SUNY Potsdam was eliminated from the SUNYAC playoffs in a loss in its regular-season finale at New Paltz.
Dyamon Hunter scored 15 points for the Bears (12-12, 7-11) and Jakia Howard added 14.
Brianna Fitzgerald led SUNY New Paltz (18-6, 14-4) with 15 points.
UNION 54, ST. LAWRENCE 42
The Saints will be the No. 3 seed in the Liberty League Tournament after falling to Union in Canton.
Megan Lee and Olivia Pachla both scored 14 points for Union (12-12, 10-8).
Katie Frederick scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Saints (20-4, 14-4).
SKIDMORE 87, CLARKSON 45
Clare Driscoll produced 20 points as Skidmore (14-9, 9-9) defeated Clarkson in a Liberty League game in Potsdam.
Lauren Bell led Clarkson (5-19, 4-14) with eight points.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CANTON 4, SUNY CORTLAND 2
Sarah Kosnaskie scored the first two goals of the game to lead the Kangaroos (13-10-1, 7-10-1) past the Red Dragons in an NEWHL game in Canton.
Halle McKinnon and Hannah Clement also scored for the Kangaroos.
Amanda Gaffney and Mia Hlasnick scored for the Red Dragons (17-5-1, 12-5-1).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CANTON 5, ALBERTUS MAGNUS 2
Zac Sirota scored one goal and assisted on two others as SUNY Canton defeated Albertus Magnus in the GNAC Commissioner’s Cup championship game in West Springfield, Mass.
Sam Martin, Brady Morrison, Matthew Headland and Colton Sipperley also scored for the Kangaroos (10-11-2).
Cameron Weitzman and Ryan Malko scored for Albertus Magnus (16-8-1).
SWIMMING AND DIVING
ORCUTT LEADS BEARS
Ryan Orcutt finished in third place in the men’s 200 freestyle relay for SUNY Potsdam, earning All-SUNYAC status at the conference championship meet in Buffalo.
MEN’S TENNIS
ST. LAWRENCE 8, SUNY ONEONTA 1
Four Saints won two matches in a nonleague victory over SUNY Oneonta in Canton.
Nathan Turtledove, Ben Moolman, Nico Haet and Adam Heilbronner each won a singles match and were on winning doubles teams for SLU.
SKIING
BEYERBACH, STRACK LEAD SAINTS
Brian Beyerbach (15th place) and Emma Strack (10th) both finished in the top 15 for the Saints Nordic team at the Middlebury College Carnival in Ripton, Vt.
SLU’s women are in eighth place and the men are in 10th.
Both of SLU’s alpine teams are in ninth place.
CLARKSON MEN IN SECOND
Conner Roberts was the runner-up and Ava Schieffert finished in sixth place for Clarkson on the first day of the ECSC Regionals in North Creek.
Clarkson’s men are in second place and the women’s team is in third.
Clarkson’s men’s alpine team are in third place after the first day and the women are in fifth.
