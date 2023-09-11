Olivia Cook, a Salmon River High School graduate and former NCAA Division I women’s hockey player for Cornell University, has been hired as the head coach of the SUNY Potsdam women’s hockey team, the college announced Monday.

Cook, who served her first season as SUNY Potsdam assistant coach on the squad last year, was promoted to fill the spot vacated by three-year head coach Greg Haney when he was hired as Elmira College’s women’s hockey head coach in July.

