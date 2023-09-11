Olivia Cook, a Salmon River High School graduate and former NCAA Division I women’s hockey player for Cornell University, has been hired as the head coach of the SUNY Potsdam women’s hockey team, the college announced Monday.
Cook, who served her first season as SUNY Potsdam assistant coach on the squad last year, was promoted to fill the spot vacated by three-year head coach Greg Haney when he was hired as Elmira College’s women’s hockey head coach in July.
Cook, who is from Akwesasne, also coached the Salmon River girls hockey team and led the team to the state regional finals during the 2017-18 season.
“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to work with our student-athletes this season,” Cook said in a statement. “I was raised 45 minutes north of Potsdam on the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne. To be able to coach at this level, for a beautiful institution like Potsdam that’s so close to home, is such an honor and a dream come true.”
Cook helped Potsdam to an 11-14 record last season. Prior, she led the Salmon River girls team for four seasons. Cook has also worked with teams in the Cornwall Girls Minor Hockey Association over the last decade.
Cook played in 89 games for Cornell University, which won two ECAC championships and made two Frozen Four appearances during her time with the Big Red.
“I’m thrilled Olivia has accepted our offer to join our staff in a full-time capacity,” said Potsdam Director of Athletics Mark Misiak. “I truly believe we have one of the best young coaches in women’s ice hockey at the helm of our program. She will be an incredible mentor and role model for our student-athletes.”
Cook is also an advocate for wellness among her athletes and has worked as the lead instructor for ActivNation in Waswanipi, Quebec, where she helps promote healthy routines and encourage fitness among youth. She also has worked as an instructor for First Assist, a charity that works with Indigenous youth in communities throughout the country.
At Potsdam, Cook is studying Public Health and is a member of the college’s Native American Student Association.
SUNY Potsdam is competing in the State University of New York Athletic Conference for the first time this season. The hockey program has competed in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League in the past, which was absorbed into SUNYAC earlier this year.
The Bears women’s hockey program was restarted in 2007, led by veteran coach Jay Green, who coached until 2020. Haney coached from 2020-23.
“We have an electric group of hockey players who pride themselves on their character, work ethic and commitment to elevate the program’s level of play,” Cook said. “I’m excited to see us compete this season.”
SUNY Potsdam’s season begins Oct. 28 with a home game at 3 p.m. against Castleton University.
Jefferson Community College is promoting its volleyball team’s match against Onondaga CC, encouraging the campus and community to watch the match at the JCC gym.
The match starts at 6 p.m. JCC said raffle giveaways and T-shirts will be awarded throughout the match. It is also providing free popcorn.
JCC is 2-3. Onondaga is 4-2.
