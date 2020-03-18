POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam sophomore Isaiah Brown was named the D3hoops.com All-East Region Player of the Year on Tuesday and on Wednesday was named to the second team in the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ All-America team in Division III.
The forward led the Bears and the SUNYAC in scoring this season with 24.2 points per game and was second on the team and fifth in the league with 8.6 rebounds per game. He was named the conference player of the week four times and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s Men’s Basketball National Player of the Week on Feb. 18. In a 76-62 victory at Oswego State on Feb. 15, Brown scored a career-high 42 points, one shy of the program’s single-game record. He is Potsdam’s fifth conference player of the year and the first since 1989.
Brown is the ninth Potsdam men’s basketball player to earn All-America status and the first in 31 years. The others are Mike Deane (1973), Derrick Rowland (1980, 1981), Ed Jachim (1980, 1981), Maurice Woods (1982), Leroy Witherspoon (1983, 1984), Roosevelt Bullock (1986), Brendan Mitchell (1986, 1987) and Steve Babiarz (1988, 1989). Brown is the first Bears athlete to claim the honor since Brooke Falsion (women’s soccer) in 2018.
In the 19 seasons that D3hoops.com has chosen all-region teams, Brown is the fifth Bear to claim the honor and the first to earn player of the year recognition. Like Brown, Edane Barton (2006) was a member of the first team during the 2005-06 season. Eldon Harris (2005) was second team in 2004-05. Evril Clayton (2005) was a member of the second team in 2003-04 and Andre Peterson (2004) was third team in 2001-02. Barton, Clayton and Peterson are each members of the SUNY Potsdam Athletics Hall of Fame
The Bears posted a 20-7 overall record and a 14-4 mark this season, earning the two seed in the SUNYAC Tournament and reaching the conference
championship game. It was Potsdam’s first 20-win campaign and SUNYAC Final appearance since 2005.
n St. Lawrence University junior Katie Frederick earned women’s D3hoops.com Third-Team All-East Regions honors, announced by the organization on Tuesday. Frederick also earned all-ECAC Honorable Mention status.
Frederick posted 13 double-doubles and led the Saints with 14.1 points, and topped the league with 12.1 rebounds per game. She was a three-time Liberty League Performer of the Week and earned a spot on the honor roll five times this season. She tied the program record for rebounds in a game with 23 rebounds against Elmira on Jan. 6 and scored a career-high 32 points at RIT on Feb. 8. Frederick finished the year with 380 points, 326 rebounds, 51 blocks, 39 assists and 18 steals.
Frederick also earned First-Team All-Liberty League and CoSIDA Academic All-District honors for the 2019-20 season.
SQUASH
SAINTS DUO HONORED
St. Lawrence University sophomore Enzo Corigliano and freshman Inwoo Lee have earned men’s squash All-Liberty League honors for the 2019-20 season, as announced by the conference office on Wednesday.
Corigliano, who was the Liberty League Rookie of the Year in 2018-19, finished his sophomore season with a 15-6 overall record, including a 4-0 mark playing at No. 1 in the Liberty League tournament. He lost just one match in the top spot for the Saints this season, with a 5-1 record, while also going 9-5 at No. 2 and 1-0 at No. 3.
The La Flèche, France, native also advanced to the finals of Molloy North Draw at the College Squash Association (CSA) Individual National Championships to close out the season.
After joining the Saints for the start of the second half in January, Lee won his first nine collegiate squash matches, with eight of those nine being 3-0 wins. The Bucheon, South Korea, native finished 16-3 overall, including a 9-2 record at No. 4. He was unbeaten at No. 1 during the CSA Team National Championships (3-0) and also finished 3-1 at No. 2 and 1-0 at No. 3.
Lee also competed at the CSA Individual National Championships for the Saints, advancing to the Molloy West semifinals.
