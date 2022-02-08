CANTON — The SUNY Potsdam women’s hockey team scored the final three goals of the game to beat SUNY Canton 4-1 in a NEWHL game Tuesday afternoon.
Alex Quinn scored the game-winning goal for the Bears (8-11-1 overall, 6-7-1 conference) at 17 minutes, 5 seconds of the second period.
Karley Green and Megan Teachout added goals in the third period for the Bears. Kaylee Merrill scored in the first period.
Desiree Snook scored for SUNY Canton (12-7-1, 6-7-1).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
HOBART 64, ST. LAWRENCE 49
Patrick Walker scored 13 points and Jackson Meshanic added 12 points and 17 rebounds as Hobart (8-11, 5-7) defeated St. Lawrence in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Will Englehardt led the Saints (13-8, 7-7) with 11 points.
SUNY POTSDAM 80, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 67
Tyrese Baptiste scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Bears (10-9, 8-6) past the Cardinals in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Jeff Williamson scored 15 points and Parker Kelly and Ahamadou Sillah each added 12 for the Bears.
Kevin Tabb led SUNY Plattsburgh (2-19, 1-13) with 26 points.
SUNY CANTON 89, NVU-LYNDON 66
Andrew Fitch scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead SUNY Canton past Northern Vermont-Lyndon in a nonconference game in Lyndon, Vt.
Quran DuBois scored 17 points and Danny Santana added 13 for the Kangaroos (11-10).
Antonio Carlisle and Mondwell Bukle both scored 14 points for NVU-Lyndon (6-15).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 68, SUNY POTSDAM 60
Payton Couture scored 18 points and Mya Smith added 17 as the Cardinals (7-14, 4-10) defeated the Bears in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Dyamon Hunter led the Bears (11-9, 6-8) with 15 points. Caroline LaFountain tossed in 11.
