NAPLES, Fla. — Kaylee Dobransky and Anna Grottola each lined two hits in both games as SUNY Potsdam dropped a pair of nonconference softball games Thursday.
The Bears (1-5 overall) fell 8-7 to Grove City in the opening game and lost 9-3 to Rockford in the nightcap.
Kelsey Bennett and Danielle Moscarello both picked up two hits in the opener for the Bears. Kiera Lovejoy went 3-for-4 against Rockford.
STRACK LEADS SAINTS IN NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
Emma Strack produced St. Lawrence University’s best Nordic ski finish in an NCAA championship race since 2012, placing 15th in the women’s 5-kilometer freestyle at Mt. Van Hoevenburg in Lake Placid.
Strack completed the race in 13 minutes, 43.4 seconds.
