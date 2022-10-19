CANTON — Mikayla Myers tallied 11 kills to lead the SUNY Potsdam women’s volleyball team to a 27-25, 25-13, 25-20 sweep of SUNY Canton in a nonconference match Wednesday night.
Jessica Ader added 10 kills for the Bears (11-10 overall) and Colleen Murphy supplied 23 assists.
Cassidy Werner led the Kangaroos (6-13) with eight kills.
■ Gabriel Cruz scored two goals for SUNY New Paltz (8-4-3, 4-2-1) in a SUNYAC win over SUNY Potsdam in a men’s soccer game in New Paltz.
Joseph DiPreta and Philip Varner also scored for SUNY New Paltz.
Owen Santos scored for the Bears (5-6-4, 0-4-3).
■ The Jefferson Community College team (4-7) defeated Fulton-Montgomery CC 1-0 in Gloversville.
