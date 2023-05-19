POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam will induct six new athletes to its Hall of Fame from Sept. 29-Oct. 1.
The list includes Watertown natives Eric Soderquist and Bri McClusky and longtime Canton resident Jack Lawrence. Also being inducted is Ryan Duffy, Jenna Blujus and Aaron Robertson.
Soderquist, who played for Watertown High School, was an All-SUNYAC selection in all four of his seasons for the men’s lacrosse team. He was the 2015 SUNYAC Rookie of the year as well as first team all-conference as a freshman. He was second team in 2016 and 2017 and first team again in 2018. In 59 career games, the attackman amassed 168 points on 107 goals and 61 assists. He ranks fifth in program history in scoring, as well as fourth in goals and ninth in assists. As a senior, Soderquist became one of 13 Bears to compete in the USILA Senior All-Star Game. He was the Maxcy/Molnar Award recipient in 2018. In 2020, he was selected along with Duffy and fellow Hall of Famer Rashaun Durden ‘12 to the SUNYAC All-Decade team for 2010-20. Soderquist is a graphic designer with Daztech Promotions in North Carolina.
McClusky, who went to Immaculate Heart Central, is just the second Bears women’s lacrosse player to reach the 200-point plateau in program history. She was second team All-SUNYAC in 2016 and led the Bears to the conference playoffs. In 61 career games, McClusky scored 87 goals and assisted on 114 others for 201 points. She is the Bears’ all-time assists leader and is ninth in goals. She holds Potsdam’s single-season record for assists with 51 and is second in single-season points with 71. McClusky also played in 28 games for the women’s soccer team during the 2012, 2013 and 2015 seasons. McClusky is the assistant girls varsity lacrosse coach at Watertown High School. She has been a sixth grade teacher with the Watertown City School District since 2020.
Lawrence, a Madrid native, is the father of former St. Lawrence University golf coach Mary Lawrence and played four seasons with the then “Racquetteers” baseball team and three with the men’s basketball squad under coach Sam Molnar, the future Potsdam Athletic Director and Hall of Famer. A member of Potsdam’s first intercollegiate baseball team, Lawrence helped Potsdam to a 27-13 record over the 1949, 1950, 1953 and 1954 seasons. He hit .302 and was 4-1 on the mound for the Racquetteers in 1950. He batted .404 for Potsdam in 1954. As a basketball guard, he averaged nearly nine points-per-game for Potsdam during the 1948-49 and 1949-50 campaigns. After missing the next two seasons to military service, Lawrence returned to play for the basketball team in 1952-53. In 36 career games in three years, he scored 245 points and helped Potsdam to a 26-22 mark. After graduation in 1954, Lawrence developed an extensive career in construction. Lawrence took part in the construction of St. Lawrence University’s Appleton Arena. He was superintendent of SLU’s Augsbury Physical Education Center and the 1980 Olympic Arena in Lake Placid. He has also been a longtime coach and is a lifelong golfer.
Duffy, who is from Liverpool, transferred to Potsdam as a junior after winning a national championship with Onondaga Community College. Starting all 16 games for the Potsdam men’s lacrosse team in 2014, Duffy was a five-time SUNYAC Goalie of the Week and two-time ECAC Defender of the Week. The captain recorded a .659 save percentage, which led the SUNYAC and ranked second in the nation. The goalie was second in the league with a 7.70 goals-against-average and finished with 211 saves. He set the Potsdam single-season wins record, guiding the Bears to a 10-6 mark. Duffy was the SUNYAC Player of the Year in 2014 and a USILA second team All-American. He finished his Bears career eighth on the program’s wins list with 11 victories. Duffy joined the Navy in 2018 and is currently a hospital corpsman.
Blujus, a Baldwinsville native, was a three-time first team All-SUNYAC selection for the Bears women’s volleyball program. She played in 127 matches over her four seasons, compiling 2,808 assists, 537 kills, 257 service aces, 1,443 digs and 108 blocks. Blujus is Potsdam’s all-time leader in aces and ranks second in assists and digs. The team captain helped the Bears to two postseason appearances, including a 23-win campaign in 2012. Blujus is currently a postdoctoral fellow at Brown University’s Alpert Medical School, where she’s researching Cognitive Neuroscience of Risk and Resilience in Aging and Alzheimer’s Disease.
Robertson, from Bainbridge, , earned first team All-SUNYAC honors and a spot in the SUNYAC Cross Country Hall of Fame in 2001. He was third at the conference championship meet that season and claimed all-region accolades as well. Robertson has taught instrumental music for 17 years and is currently teaching fourth grade band, as well as serving as the director of the Summer Music Program for Island Trees School District in Levittown. His wife, Jodie Shoppmann-Robertson ‘06, was a cross country All-American for the Bears in 2004 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.
SOFTBALL
ROCHESTER ADVANCES IN NCAAS
The University of Rochester can clinch the Annville, Pa., Regional Tournament today with a victory at LVC Softball Park.
Rochester, coached by Sandy Creek graduate Margaret Yerdon-Grange, defeated Eastern Connecticut State 5-3 on Friday to advanced to today’s winner’s bracket game against Lebanon Valley College.
Eastern Connecticut State, which includes senior pitcher Carly Stoker, also of Sandy Creek, was eliminated after losing its second game Friday to Lebanon Valley, 3-2. Stoker took just her third loss of the season in the start against Lebanon Valley, allowing eight hits and striking out four over six innings. She went 2-for-5 over the two games at the plate.
