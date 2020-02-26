BUFFALO — Bryce Ferrell scored at 18 minutes, 1 second of the second period to lead the sixth-seeded SUNY Potsdam men’s hockey team to a 3-1 upset victory over No. 3 Buffalo State in a first-round game of the SUNYAC playoffs Wednesday.
The Bears (7-17-2 overall) will travel to play regular-season champion SUNY Geneseo in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Vadim Vasjonkin scored the first goal for the Bengals (12-12-2) with 25 seconds left in the opening period.
SUNY Potsdam tied the game with a power-play goal from Robert Clerc at 5:22 of the second period. Tom Terranova scored the final goal for the Bears 21 seconds into the third period.
MEN’S LACROSSE
CLARKSON 22, SUNY CANTON 3
Jay Considine scored four goals as Clarkson cruised to a win over SUNY Canton in a nonconference game in Canton. It was the season-opener for Clarkson.
KJ Sarni, Conor Bartlett, Sebastian Geiger, Griffin Knapp and Pierce Currie all scored twice for Clarkson.
Hunter Olsen scored two goals for the Kangaroos (0-2).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
CLARKSON 18, SUNY POTSDAM 6
A four-goal effort from Lexi Smith sent Clarkson to a win over SUNY Potsdam in the nonconference opener for both schools at Potsdam.
Aubrey Borgesi scored three goals while Julia Lavarnway, Katie Sergeant and Abby Collins all added two goals for Clarkson. Alexa Ferrer and Ashley Burrowes scored twice for the Bears.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 13, SUNY CANTON 12 (OT)
Frankie Porcaro scored with 3 minutes, 43 seconds left in overtime to lead SUNY Plattsburgh to a win over SUNY Canton in the nonconference opener for each team in Plattsburgh.
The Cardinals forced overtime with a goal from Emily Caoili with 1:19 left. SUNY Plattsburgh scored the final five goals of the game to really from a 12-8 deficit with 9:33 remaining.
Molly Denny led the Kangaroos with six goals. Samantha Dayter scored four goals with one assist and Logan Bush added two goals. Katie Kallamni and Allie Vangas led the Cardinals with three goals.
BASKETBALL
HERKIMER COUNTY CC 65, JEFFERSON CC 52
Jake Hess and Liam Bonk scored 15 and 12 points, respectively, in Jefferson Community College’s loss to Herkimer CC in the Region 3 quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Isiah Murphy also contributed 10 points. For Hess and Bonk, it was their final games for the Cannoneers (16-9).
n The Jefferson CC women fell in their Region 3 quarterfinal game to Mohawk Valley, 85-61 on Tuesday in Utica.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.