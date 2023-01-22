CANTON — Kaylee Merrill scored with 37 seconds left in overtime to lead the SUNY Potsdam women’s hockey team to a 4-3 win over SUNY Canton in an NEWHL game Saturday.
The Bears (9-8 overall, 4-6 conference) led 3-0 in the first period on goals from Alex Quinn, Rebecca Cain and Merrill.
SUNY Canton (11-5-2, 5-5-1) answered with goals from Kamryn Barnes, Iida Latinen and Mathilde Couture to tie the game.
BROCKPORT 6, SUNY CANTON 2
Connor Galloway scored one goal and assisted on four others to lead host Brockport (8-10) past the Roos in a nonconference game.
Nic Herringer and Matthew Headland scored for SUNY Canton (8-12).
SUNY OSWEGO 4, SUNY POTSDAM 3
Connor Sleeth scored with 3:03 left to give SUNY Oswego (12-6-1, 7-2-0) a SUNYAC win over the Bears at Potsdam.
Robert Clerc scored twice and Josh Bifolchi also scored for the Bears (4-14-1, 2-8-0).
Quinn Qarmuth, Jackson Arcan and Connor Gatto scored for the Lakers.
ST. LAWRENCE 99, WILLIAM SMITH 84
The Saints (8-6, 4-4) pulled away with a 28-17 spurt in the third quarter to win a Liberty League game in Geneva.
Olivia Middleton scored 29 points for SLU and Olivia Barringer added 18.
Lauren DeVaney and Brooke Jarvis both scored 24 for William Smith (5-11, 3-6).
Cassidy Dumont scored 14 points and Veronica Tache added 11 for Clarkson (6-8, 2-6) in a Liberty League loss in Rochester.
Emma Waite led RIT (5-11, 3-6) with 20 points.
SUNY CANTON 82, NVU JOHNSON 74
Joie Culkin supplied 28 points to send the Kangaroos past host Northern Vermont Johnson (10-7, 4-4) in an NAC game.
Hope Aniceto scored 13 points and Emma Perez and Jayda Pina both scored 10 for SUNY Canton (10-9, 6-3).
BROCKPORT 68, SUNY POTSDAM 58
Jakia Howard scored 15 points and Dyamon Hunter added 13 for the Bears (6-9, 4-6) in a home SUNYAC loss to Brockport.
Stephanie Jean-Baptiste led Brockport (9-9, 6-5) with 18 points.
SUNY CANTON 85, NVU JOHNSON 82
Quran DuBois tallied 25 points as the Kangaroos beat host Northern Vermont Johnson (8-10, 3-5) in an NAC game.
DeMerrill Levy scored 17 points and Brennan Harmer and Terrence Fields both added 12 for SUNY Canton (6-13, 4-5).
BROCKPORT 86, SUNY POTSDAM 59
Colton Huestis scored 11 points, and Parker Kelly and Jeff Williamson each added 10 for the Bears (6-10, 4-6) in a SUNYAC loss to Brockport at Potsdam.
Mekhi Beckett led Brockport (15-3, 10-1) with 24 points.
Blake Gearhart and Ryan Miles-Ferguson each scored 11 points for Clarkson (5-11, 2-7) in a Liberty League loss to RIT at Rochester.
Kevin Ryan scored 22 points to lead RIT (8-8, 4-5).
HOBART 64, ST. LAWRENCE 47
Trent Adamson led the Saints (9-6, 5-4) with 10 points in a Liberty League loss to Hobart in Geneva.
Jackson Meshanic led Hobart (10-7, 6-4) with 26 points.
