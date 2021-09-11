HENNIKER, N.H. — Maeve Morrissey scored in the 82nd minute to lead the SUNY Potsdam women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Roger Williams in the championship game of the New England College Tournament on Saturday.
Chloe Gordon made seven saves for the Bears (4-1 overall). Roger Williams fell to 4-1.
BABSON 3, CLARKSON 0
Morgan Fedosiewich made three saves to shut out Clarkson (2-3) in a nonconference game in Wellesley, Mass.
Morgan Krauss, Natalie Knauf and Caitlin Trott scored for Babson (3-2).
ST. LAWRENCE 0, NAZARETH 0 (OT)
Keely Snode made 12 saves for the Saints (3-0-1) in a scoreless tie in a nonconference game in Canton.
Annika Monfort made seven saves for Nazareth (0-2-2).
JEFFERSON CC 2, CORNING CC 1
Josie Barton scored twice as the Cannoneers (3-0) stayed unbeaten with a Region 3 victory over the Red Barons (0-2) in Corning.
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY POTSDAM 1, ALFRED STATE 0 (OT)
Justin Mossey scored on a pass from Zach Saddlemire in the 96th minute to send Potsdam past host Alfred State (1-3) in a nonconference game.
Connor Callan made two saves for the Bears (1-1-2).
SUNY POLY 4, SUNY CANTON 0
Edgar Gomez scored twice as SUNY Poly defeated SUNY Canton (1-2, 0-1) in an NAC game in Canton.
Noah Fagnani and Festus Alonge also scored for SUNY Poly (2-1, 1-0) and James D’Alessio made two saves.
SUNY ONEONTA 4, CLARKSON 2
Alex Sipos tallied two goals as the Red Dragons (2-0-1) won in the Oneonta Tournament. Lucas Fecci and Jeremy Pantoni also scored for SUNY Oneonta.
Logan Drake and James Nicholas scored for Clarkson (0-3-1).
HARTWICK 1, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Matteo Sweet scored in the 23rd minute to send the Hawks past the Saints (3-1) in the Oneonta Tournament.
Jodi Johnson made two saves for Hartwick (3-1).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON SWEEPS WEEKEND
Clarkson (6-3) beat SUNY Oswego 25-19, 25-23, 25-11 and SUNY Oneonta 25-13, 25-12, 25-18 to go 4-0 at the North Country Classic on the weekend.
Gillian Kurtic supplied nine kills in the match against Oneonta, which Clarkson hosted. Isabelle Crowe added 31 assists.
SLU (4-4) won a pair of matches at home on the second day, defeating SUNY Oneonta 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 25-16 and sweeping SUNY Plattsburgh 25-17, 25-15, 25-21.
Natalie Piper supplied 18 kills in the first match.
SUNY Canton (0-7) lost 25-10, 25-12, 25-14 to St. John Fisher and 25-9, 25-7, 25-14 to SUNY Plattsburgh in a pair of matches in Canton.
n In other action, Jefferson Community College swept Mohawk Valley, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12, in a Mid-State Athletic Conference match.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 4, LEBANON VALLEY 3
Ciara Halloran scored for the Saints (3-1) with 15 seconds left in a nonconference win in Geneva. Mckenzie Haberl scored twice for SLU and Jenny L’Hommedieu also scored.
Rachel Wright led Lebanon Valley (0-4) with two goals. Emily Kline also scored.
CROSS COUNTRY
SAINTS WIN INDIVIDUAL TITLES
Jackson Hamilton was the individual winner for the SLU men and Alli Sibold won the women’s race at the Hamilton Invitational.
The Saints finished second in both races. Hamilton won the men’s title with 23 points and SLU scored 53. Ithaca won the women’s title with 29 points while SLU scored 36.
DOWNS LEADS BEARS
SUNY Potsdam’s Emily Downs won the women’s race at the SUNY Plattsburgh Invitational, leading an incomplete Bears squad.
Jamie Sullivan finished ninth for the men, who also did not have a complete team.
SUNY Plattsburgh won both team titles.
ROOS TAKE FIFTH
SUNY Canton’s men’s and women’s teams each finished in fifth place at the Vermont Tech Invitational in Randolph Center, Vt.
Middlebury won both team titles.
MENS GOLF
DITZEL LEADS CLARKSON
Clarkson’s Casey Ditzel shot a 74 and is tied for 12th after the opening day of the Duke Nelson Tournament in Middlebury, Vt.
Clarkson is tied for 12th at 316 strokes. Babson leads at 293 and New York University is second with 296 strokes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.