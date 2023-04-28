Warden, Leto join Saints as graduate coaches

St. Lawrence University logo

POTSDAM — Jack Sylvia threw a three-hit shutout and struck out seven to lead the St. Lawrence University baseball team to a 2-0 victory over Clarkson, giving the Saints a split of a Liberty League doubleheader Friday.

Clarkson (11-20 overall, 9-8 conference) won the opening game 10-9 by scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, with the winning runs scoring on a two-run double from Jake Millich.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.