POTSDAM — Jack Sylvia threw a three-hit shutout and struck out seven to lead the St. Lawrence University baseball team to a 2-0 victory over Clarkson, giving the Saints a split of a Liberty League doubleheader Friday.
Clarkson (11-20 overall, 9-8 conference) won the opening game 10-9 by scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, with the winning runs scoring on a two-run double from Jake Millich.
Colby Brouillette went 4-for-5 for Clarkson in game one, including a home run.
Tynan Creagh went 4-for-5 for the Saints (10-19, 4-13) in the opener and Timothy Connor hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning.
SUNY COBLESKILL 2-4, SUNY CANTON 1-6
Nick Shoemaker went 5-for-8 as SUNY Canton (11-21, 8-7) split an NAC doubleheader at SUNY Cobleskill.
Matthew Snyd drove in Frank Leger with the winning run in the eighth inning of game one for SUNY Cobleskill (20-13, 13-2).
Dylan Allen, Alphonse Fuca and Nathan Welch all picked up two hits for the Kangaroos in game two.
Zoey Kovach and Elizabeth Greco picked up two hits in each game of a Liberty League doubleheader in Schenectady but Clarkson was swept by Union (13-15).
Emma Sabourin went 3-for-4 for Clarkson (18-16) in game two.
SUNY NEW PALTZ 8-13, SUNY POTSDAM 0-4
Kaylee Dobransky picked up a hit in each game for SUNY Potsdam (6-26) but SUNY New Paltz (26-10) recorded a sweep of a SUNYAC doubleheader in New Paltz.
Anna Grottola went 2-for-3 for the Bears (6-26).
SUNY DELHI 5-12, SUNY CANTON 4-3
Mackenzie Currie and Taryn Morrisey each combined for three hits for SUNY Canton in an NAC doubleheader loss at SUNY Delhi (6-31, 2-9).
Sophia Gundersen went 3-for-4 in the opening game for the Kangaroos (2-26, 0-11).
JEFFERSON CC 6, SUNY BROOME 4
Rachael Shackleton struck out 12 as the Cannoneers held off the Hornets to win the second game of a Region 3 doubleheader Thursday at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Former Carthage standout Kiannah Ward homered and former Sandy Creek product Hailey McGrew racked up three hits and two RBIs for Jefferson Community College (20-9), which has won 11 straight games.
Jimmy King shot a 69 and is tied for third after the first day of the Liberty League Championship in Verona.
The Saints are fourth with 292 strokes and Clarkson is sixth with 319.
Wesley Bevins is tied for fifth for SLU with a 71. Andrew Palmateer shot 75 to lead Clarkson and is tied for 15th.
Catherine Gamble won her singles match 6-4 to lead the No. 5 Saints past No. 4 Union in a Liberty League quarterfinal in Ithaca.
SLU (10-5) lost 7-2 to Union (9-7) two weeks ago in a regular-season match.
The Saints will face No. 1 Vassar in a semifinal at 8:30 a.m. today.
The No. 6 Saints (7-9) won two doubles matches but fell to No. 3 Vassar in a Liberty League quarterfinal in Ithaca.
Nathan Turtledove and Ben Moolman won one match and Adam Heilbronner and Brody Pinto won another for SLU.
