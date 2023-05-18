The Syracuse University men’s basketball team added another transfer as former Kansas University guard Kyle Cuffe has joined the team after making an announcement on social media Thursday.
Cuffe redshirted in 2021-22 and played only two games before injuries cut short his 2022-23 campaign. The Orange recruited Cuffe out of Blair Academy in New Jersey as a high school prospect.
Cuffe is the fourth transfer picked up by new head coach Adrian Autry along with former Auburn guard Chance Westry, former Notre Dame guard J.J. Starling and former Florida State center Naheem McLeod.
SYRACUSE 13, JAMES MADISON 7
Olivia Adamson recorded four goals and two assists as the second-seeded Orange pulled away to beat the No. 7 Dukes in an NCAA Division I quarterfinal at the JMA Wireless Dome at Syracuse.
Megan Carney totaled three goals and Emma Ward supplied two goals and two assists for Syracuse (18-2), which takes on third-seeded Notre Dame in a semifinal on May 26 at Cary, N.C., with a time yet to be determined.
Isabella Peterson netted two goals for James Madison (19-3).
CLARKSON NAMES LIMA NEW COACH
The Golden Knights hired Augusto Lima as head coach for the upcoming season, the school announced.
Lima replaces Carter Lincoln, who accepted a job as an assistant coach for defending NCAA Division I national champion Syracuse University a few weeks ago.
Lima served as an assistant for Northeastern University in 2022 and was an assistant with the University of Rochester in 2021.
Sandy Creek’s Carly Stoker tossed a one-hitter as Eastern Connecticut State opened the NCAA Division III regionals with a 4-1 victory over Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pa.
Stoker, a senior, faced the minimum 15 batters over the final five innings. She struck out four and walked two to improve her mark to 16-2.
Second-seeded Eastern Connecticut (29-10) advanced to the winners’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament and will play No. 1 seed University of Rochester (38-7) at noon today at LVC Softball Park in Annville. Rochester’s head coach is Sandy Creek native Margaret Yerdon-Grange.
