SYRACUSE — Owen Hiltz totaled four goals and an assist and Brennan Curry contributed two goals and three assists as Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team downed Stony Brook, 17-9, on Friday in a nonconference game at the Carrier Dome.
Senior goalie Drake Porter made 11 saves for the No. 4-ranked Orange (3-1), which won its third straight game.
Tucker Dordevic scored three goals and Stephen Rehfuss totaled three goals and an assist for Syracuse, which prevailed in its first meeting with Stony Brook in program history.
Chase Scanlan chipped in two goals and two assists for the Orange, which scored the game’s first three goals en route to building a 9-4 halftime lead.
The Orange then outscored the Seawolves, 7-1, in the third quarter, including scoring the first five goals of the second half, to forge a 16-5 lead by the quarter’s end.
Dylan Pallonetti tallied two goals and an assist for Stony Brook (2-3).
Syracuse will host Hofstra at noon Saturday at the Carrier Dome in another nonconference game.
SKIING
SAINTS’ KENOSH PLACES SIXTH
St. Lawrence University’s Tommy Kenosh skied to a sixth-place finish and earned All-America honors in the men’s slalom for the Saints alpine ski team at the NCAA Championships in Mittersill, N.H.
Kenosh’s posted a time of 45.18 seconds in the first run of the day to position him in sixth-place awaiting the second run. He posted an identical time in the second run to finish in 1 minute, 30.36 seconds for sixth place and earned the first All-America honors for the Saints since Ashley-Kate Durham in 2011.
Both Griffin Knorpp and Brian Seltzer improved on their second runs of the day and skied to 22nd- and 26th-place finishes, respectively. Knorpp posted a time of 1:34.86, while Seltzer finished in 2:00.52.
On the women’s side, Ella Pepin was 25th in 1:53.87 after improving her runs from 28th to 17th place in the second run. After the third day of competition, Utah, Colorado and Montana State hold down the top three spots, while St. Lawrence is in 12th place.
BASEBALL
ST. JOHN FISHER 19, CLARKSON 6
The Cardinals (3-0) scored the game’s first eight runs over three innings and went on to defeat Clarkson in a nonconference game in Auburn.
Justin Graham, Noah Campanelli, Adam Zebrowski and James Ward all homered for St. John Fisher. Brian Norsen went 3-for-5.
Kent Wilson went 2-for-5, including a home run, for Clarkson (0-3). Caleb Doyle went 3-for-5 and Evan Lira went 3-for-4 for Clarkson.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
CLARKSON 107, NORWICH 81
Chris Hulbert scored 27 points to lead Clarkson (4-2) to a nonconference win over Norwich in Potsdam.
Jason Phelps and Joe Lucas both scored 14 points while Reese Swedberg and Blake Gearhart each tallied 12 for Clarkson. Garrett Delaney was the sixth player in double figures, finishing with 10.
Donovan Lewis led Norwich (0-5) with 17 points and Kyle Booth added 16.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
ST. JOHN FISHER 14, CLARKSON 1
Jill Lavarnway scored the only goal for the Golden Knights, who fell in their nonconference opener to the Cardinals in Pittsford.
St. John Fisher (2-0) was led by three goals from Alyssa Sabotka.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING
NAZARETH 168 1/2, CLARKSON 113 1/2
Bella Triolet won the 200-meter backstroke and the 100 butterfly for Clarkson (0-2) in a nonleague loss to Nazareth in Rochester.
Maddie Nowicki won the 400 freestyle and Taylor Lee took the 200 individual medley. Clarkson also won the 200 free relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.