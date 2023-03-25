SYRACUSE — In a meeting of one of the oldest rivalries in college lacrosse, Syracuse University utilized a seven-goal surge to put away Hobart on Saturday afternoon.
Freshman Joey Spallina recorded six points, including scoring four goals, as the Orange cruised to an 18-7 triumph over the Statesmen in a nonconference game at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse (6-4) extended its winning three to three games, all against nonconference foes.
Also, the Orange retained the Kraus-Simmons Trophy, named in honor of legendary head coaches Babe Kraus (Hobart) and Roy Simmons Sr. (Syracuse). Syracuse also won its ninth consecutive game against Hobart and won its 80th game in the all-time series.
In this meeting, the Orange broke the game open early after the Statesmen scored the first two goals, the second coming on an unassisted tally from junior midfielder and Lowville Academy graduate Chad Bach.
The Orange responded by scoring the game’s next seven goals and forged a 9-4 advantage heading into halftime.
Also for Syracuse, freshman Michael Leo contributed three goals, redshirt sophomore attack Owen Hiltz tallied a goal and two assists and graduate student and goalie Will Mark made 14 saves in 56 minutes.
John Jude Considine scored two goals to pace Hobart (4-4) and goalie Elhanan Wilson finished with 13 saves, including stopping nine shots in the final 30 minutes of the game.
Syracuse will conclude the home portion of its regular-season schedule when it hosts top-ranked Notre Dame at 2 p.m. Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome in Atlantic Coast Conference play.
UNION 12, ST. LAWRENCE 6
Michael Shaw and Zach Davis both scored five goals to pace the No. 5-ranked Dutchmen past the Saints in the Liberty League season opener for both teams in Schenectady.
Mark Mahoney led the Saints (6-1, 0-1) with a goal and two assists Cody Sipher and Bobby Wells each added a goal and assist against Union (6-1, 1-0).
ITHACA 11, CLARKSON 8
Bryan Penney tallied four goals for Clarkson (7-1, 0-1) in a Liberty League loss to the Bombers in Ithaca.
John Sramac scored four goals for Ithaca (4-1, 1-0).
HUSSON 12, SUNY CANTON 11 (2 OT)
Matt Boynton scored in the second overtime to give Husson (5-3, 1-0) a win over the Kangaroos in an North Atlantic Conference game Canton.
Boynton finished with four goals for Husson.
Logan McCargar led SUNY Canton (2-5, 1-2) with three goals. Caeden Goodnough, Alex Jacobs and Austin Mesler all scored two goals for the Kangaroos.
SUNY ONEONTA 17, SUNY POTSDAM 7
Owen Walsh scored three goals for SUNY Potsdam (5-2, 0-1) in a SUNYAC loss to the Red Dragons at Oneonta.
Jamie O’Neil scored seven goals for SUNY Oneonta (5-2, 1-0).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY CANTON 11, KEUKA 10
Maddy Caron led the Kangaroos (2-5) with five goals in a nonconference win over host Keuka at Keuka Park.
Samantha Daytor added four goals with five assists for the Kangaroos.
Julia Bauder scored four goals for Keuka (1-4).
SUNY GENESEO 21, SUNY POTSDAM 2
Emily Salanger and Reegan Vorgang both scored four goals for host SUNY Geneseo (3-2, 1-0) in a SUNYAC win over SUNY Potsdam.
Tessa Pierce and Marley Hawthorne scored for the Bears (2-4, 0-1).
WILLIAM SMITH 15, ST. LAWRENCE 3
Katherine Murray led No. 5 William Smith (7-0, 2-0) past the Saints in a Liberty League game in Geneva.
Jacqui Cloutier, Charlotte Powell and Susan Hartgers scored for SLU (3-4, 1-2).
ITHACA 15, CLARKSON 10
Maizy Veitch scored six goals to send the Bombers (7-2, 4-0) past Clarkson in a Liberty League game at Ithaca.
Hailey Millington led Clarkson (5-4, 0-3) with three goals, and Lauren Shanahan and Madelynn Barnum both scored two.
BASEBALL
CLARKSON 12-7, HOBART 3-5
Colby Brouillette picked up two hits in each game to lead Clarkson (4-8, 3-0) to a Liberty League doubleheader sweep of Hobart in Auburn.
Robert Whalen went 3-for-5, including a three-run home run, in game one for Clarkson and Jake Millich also picked up three hits.
Cam Jerrett and Joe Figliolino both went 3-for-5 in game two.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
BEARS SPLIT
Joe Zimmerman picked up 17 total kills and added six aces as SUNY Potsdam (13-12, 3-1) split a pair of matches at Albany.
The Bears beat Russell Sage 25-17, 25-14, 25-18 in an NECC match then was swept 25-15, 25-21, 25-15 in a nonconference match by Springfield.
Cooper Colesante added 27 assists for SUNY Potsdam.
