Syracuse University’s women’s lacrosse team is headed to another NCAA Tournament showdown with Northwestern.
The third-seeded Orange defeated Florida 17-11 on Saturday afternoon in a national quarterfinal at SU Soccer Stadium.
Syracuse, which improved to 16-3, advances to a semifinal against Northwestern on Friday at a time to be announced at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Md.
The Orange roster includes graduate student Morgan Alexander, a South Jefferson product, as well as redshirt draw/midfielder Braelie Kempney, a Carthage grad.
Second-seeded Northwestern, defeated seventh-seeded Duke, 22-10, on Saturday for a home quarterfinal win at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium in Evanston, Ill. Watertown graduate Jill Girardi is a senior midfielder for the Wildcats, who improved to 15-0 on the season.
Syracuse and Northwestern also met in 2019 in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament, with the Wildcats prevailing, 18-14, on their home field to reach the Final Four.
On Saturday, Emma Ward totaled six goals and one assist to pace Syracuse against Florida. Emma Tyrrell contributed four goals and two assists for the Orange and sister Meaghan Tyrrell tallied three goals and three assists.
Goalie Ava Goldstock made seven saves for Syracuse, which finished runner-up in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.
Neither Alexander nor Kempney played in the game for the Orange.
Girardi, who starts in the midfield for Big 10 champion Northwestern, totaled four draw controls, two ground balls and three caused turnovers against Duke.
Izzy Scane totaled seven goals and two assists and Lauren Gilbert scored six goals as Northwestern built a 12-8 advantage by halftime and yielded only two goals in the second half.
In the NCAA Tournament in Division III, No. 9-ranked St. John Fisher fell to No. 3 Tufts University, 12-10, in a national semifinal at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Va.
Alexander’s younger sister Mackenzie Alexander is a sophomore midfielder for the Cardinals, who finish their season at 18-2.
St. John Fisher, which won the Empire 8 Conference championship, had won four games in the NCAA Tournament to take a regional championship and reach the Final Four, including a 9-5 win over No. 10 Messiah College last Sunday in Waterville, Maine.
MEN’S LACROSSE
SALISBURY ADVANCES TO SEMIFINAL
No. 2-ranked Salisbury defeated Illinois Wesleyan, 30-5, in an NCAA Division III Tournament quarterfinal game on Saturday at Sea Gull Stadium in Salisbury, Md.
The Sea Gulls (16-1), coached by Watertown native Jim Berkman, advance to host a national semifinal game on their home field at 2 p.m. today against Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference rival Christopher Newport.
Salisbury’s 30 goals set a program record and ranks second in Division III history in goals in scored in an NCAA quarterfinal game.
Carthage graduate Luke Piroli is a sophomore midfielder for Salisbury, but didn’t play in Saturday’s game.
Salisbury has won 12 national championships in Division III, with the last coming in 2017.
SOFTBALL
STOKER, WARRIORS REMAIN ALIVE
Sandy Creek’s Carley Stoker pitched a complete-game four-hitter against the top-seeded team in the regional then came on in relief to close out Eastern Connecticut State’s second victory of the day as the Warriors remained alive in the NCAA Division III Tournament on Saturday in Bangor, Maine.
Eastern Connecticut (32-3), which lost its opener Friday, needed to win both games Saturday to advance to today’s final day of the regional round. The No. 4 seed Warriors play fifth-seeded Tufts University (19-5) in a 10 a.m. game. If they win that game, they will play in the championship later in the day.
Stoker (17-0) held No. 1 seed and tournament host Husson University scoreless after allowing a first-inning run in Eastern Connecticut’s 9-1 victory to open Saturday. She struck out two in her NCAA tournament debut en route to her 13th complete game of the season, ending Husson’s 21-game winning streak.
Stoker then returned to the mound in Eastern Connecticut’s second game against Endicott College (20-4) in a bid to halt a fourth-inning rally. Stoker entered with two runners on base and two runs in with the Warriors ahead 7-2 and, after a throwing error plated two more runs for Endicott, Stoker retired the next two batters and then finished off the Gulls, allowing only one more hit in the 7-4 victory.
