SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University women’s basketball team will host Kent State in the first round of the WNIT at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the JMA Wireless Dome.
The Orange (18-12) was selected to the WNIT on Sunday night and the full 64-team bracket was released Monday afternoon.
Tickets are available at cuse.com/tickets for $10 to the public and $5 for students, youth, and seniors.
Felisha Legette-Jack is the first SU women’s basketball coach to secure a postseason berth of any kind in their first season.
Syracuse is playing in the fifth WNIT in team history and reached the semifinals in its most recent appearance in 2012.
Ogdensburg’s Gabrielle Morley has been selected to the third team of NJCAA Region 3 Division III’s All-Region squad for Jefferson Community College.
Morley a sophomore forward and former Ogdensburg Free Academy athlete, averaged 12.9 points-per game in 13 games played for the Cannoneers this season, good for third on the team.
Kalyna Bryant, fourth on JCC in scoring with 12.2 ppg, was named to the Mid-State Athletic Conference’s third team.
CLARKSON 18, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 15
Lauren Shanahan scored five goals to lead the Clarkson women’s lacrosse team to an 18-15 win over Western New England on Monday in a nonconference game at St. Leo, Fla.
Hailey Millington scored four goals for Clarkson (5-0 overall), and Madelynn Barnum and Chrissy Benedict each added three goals.
Maggie Holt led Western New England (3-2) with four goals.
Austin Mesler scored three goals and Kyle Fingar scored two for the Kangaroos (1-3) in a nonconference loss in Utica.
John Spoto led Utica (3-3) with four goals.
SUNY Potsdam senior Peyton Walsh was named the State University of New York Athletic Conference’s Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Walsh helped the Bears to a 2-0 record on their Spring Break trip to Pennsylvania. The midfielder recorded a career-high eight points on six goals and two assists in a 14-12 win at Neumann University last Monday. On Wednesday he led the Bears with five goals in a 15-9 victory at Moravian University. Walsh is third in the SUNYAC in goals (13) and sixth in the conference in points (15).
Mackenzie Currie and Priscilla Soule finished with three hits for SUNY Canton (0-3) in a pair of nonconference losses at North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Curry defeated the Kangaroos 11-3 in the first game and Keene State won the second game 15-0.
MOUNT St. JOSEPH 13, SUNY CANTON 7
Dylan Allen went 3-for-4 for the Kangaroos (1-3) in a nonconference loss to Mount St. Joseph in Auburndale, Fla.
Nick Shoemaker added two hits for the Kangaroos.
