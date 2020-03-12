POTSDAM — Cam Talcott scored five goals on seven shots to lead the SUNY Potsdam men’s lacrosse team to a 15-8 win over Marian in a nonconference game Thursday afternoon.
Josh Huiatt added three goals and two assists for the Bears (4-1 overall) and Jon Jerman supplied two goals with three assists.
Erik Horman and Finn Maloney scored twice for Marian (2-2).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY POTSDAM 17, NORWICH 11
Hanna Stevenson tallied four goals to lead the Bears (3-2) past Norwich in a nonconference game in Hilton Head, S.C.
Anita Reitano scored three goals with two assists and Ashley-Lee Burrowes and Alexa Ferrer both supplied three goals.
Norwich fell to 0-4.
BASEBALL
DEFIANCE 10-6, SUNY CANTON 3-0
Nolan Kestner produced a perfect day for Defiance (6-2) going 3-for-3 in the opener and 2-for-2 in game two in a sweep of SUNY Canton in Fort Myers, Fla.
Shane Tiernan struck out nine for the Kangaroos (0-7) in the opener.
SOFTBALL
KANGAROOS DROP PAIR
A pair of big hits cost the Kangaroos (5-3) who fell twice in nonconference games in Naples, Fla.
Hayley Suchland hit a grand slam in the third inning in the opening game, a 7-5 loss to Wilmington.
Alexis Smith drilled a two-out double in the bottom of the seventh of the second game, scoring Brianna Bilich with the winning run as RIT edged SUNY Canton, 5-4.
Jordan Knapp went 5-for-7 on the day for the Kangaroos. Nicole Ferch homered in the opener and lined two hits in game two.
BEARS SPLIT
Lucy Condon enjoyed a productive day for the Bears (2-6) leading SUNY Potsdam to a 3-2 win over Penn State-Hazelton and then lining two hits in an 8-7 loss to Wentworth in a pair of nonconference games in Clermont, Fla.
Condon hit a game-winning, two-run home run in the top of the seventh for the Bears against Penn State-Hazelton and finished 2-for-3 in that game.
Megan Fish was the winning pitcher for the Bears, striking out four, allowing no earned runs and just two hits.
Anna Grottola went 2-for-4 for the Bears against Wentworth.
