CANTON — Michael Fiore scored on four runs to lead the Union College football team to a 44-7 win over St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League game Saturday.
Fiore finished with 127 yards rushing on 26 carries for the Dutchmen (5-1 overall, 2-0 conference).
Union quarterback Donovan Pacatte completed 14-of-16 passes for 206 yards.
Daniel Lawther completed 11 of 25 passes for 144 yards for the Saints (2-3, 0-1), including a nine-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Cornacchia. Victor Gamberoni led the Saints defense with 11 tackles.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
MAINE PRESQUE ISLE 3, SUNY CANTON 0
Zhoreen Malik scored two goals and assisted on another as Maine Presque Isle defeated the Kangaroos (0-9-2, 0-3-2) in an North Atlantic Conference game at Canton.
Camryn Ala also scored.
SUNY POTSDAM 1, SUNY FREDONIA 1 (OT)
Sarah Emmi scored on a penalty kick in the second half to lift the Bears (6-7-1, 2-4-1) to a tie with SUNY Fredonia in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
RIT 3, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Sam Halligan scored the first two goals of the game as the Tigers (7-2-2, 1-2-1) beat SLU in a Liberty League game at Canton.
Roberta Moger also scored for RIT and Emma Casey scored for the Saints (5-3-1, 1-2-1).
WILLIAM SMITH 2, CLARKSON 0
Fifth-ranked William Smith used goals from Ruth Hotaling and Katrine Berg to defeat the Golden Knights (5-5-2, 0-3-1) in a Liberty League game at Potsdam.
MEN’S SOCCER
ST. LAWRENCE 4, RIT 0
Ben Woelfinger made eight saves to lead the Saints past RIT (4-4-3, 1-3-0) in a Liberty League game in Rochester.
Miles Levy, Sam Pijpers, Ryan Campbell and Marvin Sibanda all scored goals in the first half for the Saints (7-1-4, 3-0-2).
HOBART 1, CLARKSON 0
Connor Koschineg scored in the first half to lead Hobart past the Golden Knights (7-2-2, 1-2-2) in a Liberty League game at Geneva.
SUNY CANTON 4, MAINE PRESQUE ISLE 0
Eric Randall scored a goal and assisted on another to send the Kangaroos (4-7-1, 3-1-1) past Maine Presque Isle in an NAC game at Canton.
Michael Gavette, Joey Johnston and Martin Torales also scored for SUNY Canton.
Owen Kwong made a save for the shutout.
SUNY FREDONIA 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
William Richardson made nine saves to lead host SUNY Fredonia past the Bears (4-4-4, 0-3-3) in a SUNYAC match.
FIELD HOCKEY
ROCHESTER 3, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Jenny L’Hommedieu scored for SLU (4-7, 0-3) in a loss to the Yellowjackets in a Liberty League game in Rochester.
Nikki Mercer scored all three goals for Rochester (10-2, 3-0).
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON 3, RIT 1
The Golden Knights (10-7, 5-0) remained undefeated in conference play with a 14-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-15 with a win over RIT in Potsdam.
Kristin Werdine led Clarkson with 17 kills.
SAINTS LOSE TWO
SLU (5-12) lost 25-20, 25-21, 25-9 to Bowdoin and then fell 25-7, 25-17, 25-9 to Middlebury on the second day of the Middlebury (Vt.) Tournament.
Julia Giroux led SLU with 11 kills against Bowdoin, and Vivian Zymeck picked up five against Middlebury.
BUFFALO STATE 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Mikayla Myers picked up 16 kills for the Bears (10-8, 1-5) in a 25-20, 19-25, 25-23, 25-7 loss to host Buffalo State in a SUNYAC match.
SUNY CANTON 3, CAZENOVIA 0
Alyssa Adams produced seven kills for the Kangaroos (4-11, 3-2) in a 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 sweep of host Cazenovia in an NAC match.
