SCHENECTADY — Keaton McCann scored four goals to send No. 15 Union to a 10-6 upset of No. 7 St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League men’s lacrosse game Saturday.
Peter Kip added two goals for Union (2-0 overall, 1-0 conference).
Peter Koch and Mark Mahoney both scored two goals for the Saints (4-1, 2-1).
ITHACA 12, CLARKSON 11
Connor Brumfield scored four goals to help the Bombers (3-1, 1-0) edge the Golden Knights in a Liberty League game in Ithaca.
Jake Erickson added two goals and five assists for Ithaca.
Bryan Penney led Clarkson (2-4, 0-1) with three goals and two assists. Conor Bartlett scored three goals and Billy Bergan added two.
SUNY POLY 19, SUNY CANTON 10
Edward Rosachi picked up five goals to lead SUNY Poly (4-0, 3-0) past SUNY Canton in an NAC game in Marcy.
Ryan Mead scored three goals and Rhett Stauffer, Shane Wyman and Amelio Ripa all added two.
Jacob Facey led the Kangaroos (1-2) with three goals and Hunter Olsen provided two.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SYRACUSE 15, VIRGINIA 12
The No. 3-ranked Orange stormed back from a three-goal deficit in the second half to defeat the No. 7 Cavaliers in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at the Carrier Dome.
Trailing 11-9 with 8:29 left in regulation, Syracuse (8-1, 5-1) rallied by scoring the next six goals to prevail against Virginia (8-4, 3-4).
Meaghan Tyrrell tied her career high with a team-leading five goals and led the Orange with six points. Also for Syracuse, Megan Carney tallied four goals and an assist, Sam Swart recorded a hat trick for her third three-plus goal game of the season while Emma Ward dished out two of the Orange’s four assists.
Annie Dyson totaled three goals and an assist to lead the Cavaliers and Ashlyn McGovern scored three goals.
WILLIAM SMITH 11, CLARKSON 6
Anna Murphy and Maddie Montgomery both scored four goals to send William Smith (4-3, 4-2) past Clarkson in a Liberty League game in Potsdam.
Sydney Roderick and Grace Hagberg each scored two goals for Clarkson (1-5, 0-3).
SUNY POTSDAM 10, ELMIRA 2
Hannah Stevenson, Alli Stark and Anita Reitano all registered two goals and one assist as SUNY Potsdam (3-5) beat Elmira in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Keita Thacker also scored twice for SUNY Potsdam.
Emily Ferguson scored both goals for Elmira (3-2).
BASEBALL
CLARKSON AND SAINTS SPLIT
William Montgomery and Brett Federico each drilled three hits and Cristian Forgione homered as the Saints (4-6, 1-3) split a Liberty League doubleheader in Canton with a 17-6 win in game two.
Clarkson (8-6, 3-1) took the opener 11-5. Colby Brouillette, Jonathan Irons, Joe Stockman and Robert Whalen all supplied two hits in the opener.
ADIRONDACK SWEEPS JCC
SUNY Adirondack won a pair of games from Jefferson Community College, 13-0 and 19-0, at Queensbury.
JCC fell to 1-11. Adirondack moved to 5-8.
SOFTBALL
SAINTS SPLIT WITH CLARKSON
Tori Rotundo drove in the winning run with a double in the top of the ninth inning as SLU (2-11, 2-8) beat Clarkson 5-4 in the second game of a Liberty League doubleheader in Potsdam.
Rotundo finished 2-for-3 in the second game.
Clarkson (11-5, 6-2) won the opener 3-2 as Olivia Zoeller singled to drive in the winning run and helped herself with 16 strikeouts.
Kayla Robert picked up five total hits for Clarkson, including a home run in the second game.
SUNY DELHI SWEEPS ROOS
SUNY Delhi (4-0, 2-0) combined to score 16 runs, sweeping SUNY Canton 5-4 and 11-3 in an NAC doubleheader in Delhi.
Kayla Beers, Shelby Noland and Mel Papuli all produced two-hit games in the opener and Katelynn Rose and MacKenzie Sparacino added two hits in game two for SUNY Delhi.
Jordan Knapp went 2-for-4 for the Kangaroos (1-6, 0-2) in game one.
MEN’S GOLF
CLARKSON 299, ST. LAWRENCE 300
Stephen Dillon shot a 72 for Clarkson as the Golden Knights edged the Saints in a matchup in Canton.
William Wilson was second overall for the Saints with a 73. SLU’s Tom Egberts and Clarkson’s Zach Pilarchik tied for third at 74.
JCC WINS INVITE
South Lewis graduate Sam Arrigo placed second overall with an 8-over-par 78 to help Jefferson Community College win the TC3 Invitational at Cortland. JCC won by four strokes over Niagara County CC, 335-339.
Ryan Blevins (80), Mitchell Scoville (88), Chris Olson (89), Nick Lennox (90) and Cole Morrisette (91) also aided the Cannoneers’ cause.
MEN’S TENNIS
ITHACA 5, ST. LAWRENCE 4
Nathan Turtledove, Cole Hamilton and Jordan Mamelak won singles matches for the Saints (0-3) in a Liberty League match against the Bombers in Canton.
Quinn Bermingham and Adam Heilbronner won a doubles match for SLU.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
ST. LAWRENCE 8, ITHACA 1
Caroline Reilly, Catherine Gamble, Lillian Sullivan, Meredith Macey and Caitlyn Avery all won singles matches for the Saints (2-1) in a Liberty League win in Canton.
