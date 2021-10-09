SCHENECTADY — Jonathan Anderson and Ike Irabor each rushed for two touchdowns to lead Union to a 37-7 victory over St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League football game Saturday.
Irabor finished with 106 yards rushing on 30 carries for Union (6-0 overall, 2-0 conference).
Andrew Lau kicked three field goals for the Dutchmen and William Bellamy completed 18 of 25 passes for 200 yards.
Peyton Schmitt scored the only touchdown for the Saints (3-2, 0-1) on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter, which gave SLU a 7-6 lead.
Schmitt finished with 74 yards rushing on 14 carries. Tyler Grochot completed 14 of 24 passes for 114 yards, including an interception, for the Saints.
Kyle Frimel led the SLU defense with 14 tackles.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WILLIAM SMITH 3, CLARKSON 0
Amanda Kesler picked up three saves to lead the Hurons past the Golden Knights (3-5-2, 1-2-2) in a Liberty League game in Geneva.
Sheila McQuillen scored twice for William Smith (10-1-1, 5-0) and Julia Keogh added another goal.
RIT 2, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Alyssa Salls stopped two shots to lead the Tigers past the Saints (4-4-2, 1-3-1) in a Liberty League game in Rochester.
Emma Schock scored both goals for the Tigers (6-2-3, 1-1-1).
SUNY POTSDAM 3, BUFFALO STATE 2
Mackenzie Bowie scored in the 85th minute to send SUNY Potsdam (6-6, 2-4) past Buffalo State in a SUNYAC game in Buffalo.
Margaret Crosson and Sarah Emmi also scored for the Bears.
Erin Valente and Maya Campbell scored for Buffalo State (2-11, 0-5).
HUSSON 5, SUNY CANTON 0
Shie Smith made one save as host Husson shut out SUNY Canton (2-7-1, 2-3) in an NAC game in Bangor, Maine.
Megan Buddemeyer, Kate Harriman, Shannon Dowd, Emily Helgerson and Charlotte Messer scored for Husson (7-3-2, 6-0).
MEN’S SOCCER
ST. LAWRENCE 2, RIT 2 (OT)
Marvin Sibanda scored in the 56th minute to give St. Lawrence (6-5-1, 2-2-1) a tie with RIT in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Sibanda also scored the first goal of the game in the ninth minute. Both of Sibanda’s goals were on penalty kicks.
Adam Wuest scored in the 49th minute and Josh Price scored in the 53rd for RIT (7-2-3, 2-0-2).
CLARKSON 3, HOBART 0
Bryan Benitez made two saves for Clarkson in a win over Hobart (5-5-1, 2-2-1) in a Liberty League game in Potsdam.
Nolan Grady scored in the first half, and Josh Conklin and Bobby Guilfoil scored in the second half for Clarkson (3-6-2, 1-3).
BUFFALO STATE 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Theo Pencic scored twice to lead Buffalo State (10-3, 3-2) to a SUNYAC win over SUNY Potsdam in Potsdam.
Moe Saif also scored for the Bengals.
Michael Collins scored for the Bears (2-9-2, 0-6).
HUSSON 5, SUNY CANTON 4
Arni Hreidarsson scored in the 75th minute to send Husson (8-2-3, 4-0-1) past SUNY Canton in an NAC game in Bangor, Maine.
Hreidarsson scored two goals and Jordi Cabau Limens scored three for Husson.
Ellis Sanchez, Martin Torales, Will Austin and Jacob Deuel scored for the Kangaroos (5-6-1, 2-3-1).
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON 3, VASSAR 0
Gillian Kurtic picked up 14 kills and Isabelle Crow added 34 assists to lead Clarkson (12-7, 3-2) to a 25-16, 25-6, 25-13 win over Vassar (5-8-1, 1-3) in a Liberty League match in Potsdam.
ST. LAWRENCE 3, BARD 0
Natalie Piper led St. Lawrence (7-9, 2-3) with 18 kills in a 25-13, 25-18, 25-22 win over Bard (5-10, 1-3) in a liberty League match in Canton.
SUNY GENESEO 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Jessica Ader produced 10 kills for the Bears (5-9, 1-6) in a 25-19, 25-15, 25-21 SUNYAC loss to the Knights (9-8, 4-1) in Geneseo.
KANGAROOS DROP TWO
SUNY Canton (2-16, 2-4) lost a pair of NAC matches in Marcy, falling 25-22, 25-21, 25-20 to Cazenovia an 25-13, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23 to SUNY Poly.
Victoria Norton picked up a combined 16 kills in the two matches.
CROSS COUNTRY
YORKEY, CRONIN PACE KNIGHTS
Hannah Yorkey finished second individually for the Clarkson women and Kevin Cronin finished third for the men at the Hamilton Invitational.
Clarkson’s women finished second with 46 points and Hamilton won with 32. The men’s team also was second with 61 points, behind Hamilton’s 26.
FIELD HOCKEY
VASSAR 4, ST. LAWRENCE 3 (OT)
Hailey Brigger and Carina D’Souza both scored one goal and assist on another to lead Vassar (9-2, 2-1) past St. Lawrence in a Liberty League game in Poughkeepsie.
D’Souza scored the winning goal in overtime as well.
Mckenzie Haberl scored twice for the Saints (7-5, 1-2) and Maggie Green also scored.
MEN’S GOLF
SUNY CANTON IN THIRD
Jake Hess and Adam Szlamcynski are both in the top 10 as SUNY Canton is third after the first day of the Delhi Invitational.
The Kangaroos tallied 325 strokes. SUNY Delhi leads with 309.
Hess shot 76 and is in eighth place while Szlamcynski shot 77 and is in 10th.
SAINTS SECOND AFTER DAY ONE
The SLU squad shot a total of 312 strokes on the first day of the Nazareth Invitational and trail Rochester by three strokes.
Clarkson is in fourth with 324.
Bryce McLennan shot 76 and is fourth for the Saints. SLU’s Cooper Evans (77) and Clarkson’s Zach Pilarchik (77) are tied for fifth.
WOMEN’S GOLF
McCANN LEADS SLU
Mary Grace McCann shot an opening-round 89 and is in eight place for SLU after the first day of the Nazareth Invitational.
SUNY Cortland leads with 337 strokes and SLU is in fourth with 420.
