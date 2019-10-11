BURLINGTON — Maude Poulin-Labelle notched a pair of the goals as the University of Vermont women’s hockey team beat St. Lawrence University, 5-2, in a nonconference game on Friday night.
Blanka Škodová stopped 19 shots for the Catamounts (2-0-2).
Anna Segedi paced the Saints (1-3-2) with a goal and an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 3, UNION 2
Jenna Britton collected 40 assists and 14 digs and the Saints rallied to beat the Dutchwomen, 25-20, 17-25, 15-25, 25-22, 15-9, in Liberty League play at Schenectady.
Natalie Piper chipped in 25 kills and two aces, while Julia Wagner provided six blocks and six kills for St. Lawrence (18-3, 3-0).
Gillian Gore logged 16 kills and seven aces, while Sage Shimamoto dished out 34 assists for Union (9-9, 4-1).
CLARKSON 3, SKIDMORE 0
Rachel Reusch produced 18 kills and two blocks as the Golden Knights earned a 25-21, 25-23, 25-13 Liberty League sweep of the Thoroughbreds.
Kate Isaksen added 18 kills and two aces, while Isabelle Crow handed out 34 assists for Clarkson (15-3, 3-0).
Lauren Wolters totaled 18 assists and Frida Anguiano tallied 16 digs for Skidmore (10-9, 2-2).
SUNY POTSDAM 3, SUNY CORTLAND 2
Jessica Ader posted 23 digs and 16 kills and the Bears roared back for a 25-22, 20-25, 16-25, 25-19, 15-12 SUNYAC victory over the Red Dragons in Potsdam.
Natalie Magallon contributed 22 digs and seven assists, while Nicole Hansen added 18 digs, five blocks and three aces for SUNY Potsdam (8-10, 2-2).
Gabby Amelio supplied 23 assists and six aces for SUNY Cortland (19-7, 3-1).
DESALES 3, SUNY CANTON 0
Audrey Wolfe racked up 29 assists and 13 digs as the host Bulldogs swept the Kangaroos, 25-14, 25-19. 25-19, in the opening round of the DeSales tournament at Center Valley, Pa.
Delanie Zohler registered nine kills for DeSales (9-13).
Jenna Roat netted 18 digs, and Ashton Houppert generated 12 assists for SUNY Canton (3-16).
