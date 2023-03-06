ASTON, Pa. — Senior Peyton Walsh scored six goals as the SUNY Potsdam men’s lacrosse team held off Neumann for a 14-12 nonconference victory Monday afternoon.
Brother Owen Walsh netted three goals and former St. Lawrence Central product Drew Rose tallied two goals and two assist for the Bears (1-1). Liam O’Neil stopped eight shots in goal for SUNY Potsdam.
Dalton Hofmann posted four goals and Emmett Wexler generated three goals for the Knights (2-4).
Anna Grottola registered three hits across two games, but SUNY Potsdam opened the season with a pair of losses to Milwaukee-based Alverno College and Clark University of Massachusetts in Naples, Fla.
Alverno pitcher Natalie Akin tossed complete game and double in a 4-2 victory over Potsdam (0-2). Rebecca Mauro singled a drove home a run for Clark (1-3).
Former Beaver River product Emily Beck singled in the second game for the Bears.
CLARKSON’S LAVARNWAY HONORED
Former Watertown High standout Julia Lavarnway was named Liberty League offensive performer of the week when the league announced its weekly awards Monday.
The Golden Knights senior dished out nine assists for 11 points across two games. Lavarnway currently is tied for second in the league in points per game (5.50 ppg) and leads the conference with nine assists.
Freshman Lauren Shanahan was selected as rookie of the week after she registered six goals and two assists in a 25-6 victory over SUNY Potsdam on March 2.
n Other honorees were St. Lawrence University’s Lewis Anderson earning co-performer of the week in men’s squash while Abhisheka David was rookie of the week in women’s squash.
The Saints’ Molly Jespersen was named women’s tennis rookie of the week and was part of the doubles team of the week with Catherine Gamble. Canton native Nick Lyndaker earned men’s indoor track and field rookie of the week for the second time in three weeks.
