ASTON, Pa. — Senior Peyton Walsh scored six goals as the SUNY Potsdam men’s lacrosse team held off Neumann for a 14-12 nonconference victory Monday afternoon.

Brother Owen Walsh netted three goals and former St. Lawrence Central product Drew Rose tallied two goals and two assist for the Bears (1-1). Liam O’Neil stopped eight shots in goal for SUNY Potsdam.

