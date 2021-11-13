Times Staff Report
MONTCLAIR, N.J. — James Strine scored off a corner kick with four minutes remaining in the first half and Washington College added another goal in the second half to deny St. Lawrence University 2-0 in an NCAA Division III men’s soccer opening-round game Saturday at MSU Soccer Park.
Greg Adams also scored for the Shoremen (14-4-1), who play Montclair State today in the second round.
St. Lawrence finishes the season 12-7-1.
“We started the game well tonight, however, we didn’t get as much of the ball as we would’ve liked,” said SLU head coach Mike Toshack “In the second half, we made a few adjustments to help us build, and again we created some chances.”
Anthony Pinto made six saves for Washington. Ben Woelfinger stopped seven shots for SLU.
VOLLEYBALL
NEW YORK 3, CLARKSON 0
Clarkson’s NCAA Division III title bid ended in the Hoboken Regional as New York University won 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 in the second round at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J.
Clarkson’s match was delayed 90 minutes due to a leaking roof in Canavan Gym due to heavy rains. The delay occurred during the second set as water dripped on the playing surface. The two teams moved to a side court to continue the match.
Haley Holz supplied 12 kills for NYU (28-1). Ella Spaethling added eight kills. Dominique Drust supplied 21 assists and Lindsey Hirano added 16 digs.
Clarkson (20-10) received 17 kills and five blocks from Gillian Kurtic. Kristin Werdine added nine kills and nine digs. Isabelle Crow distributed 30 assists and Emma Baxter 15 digs.
FOOTBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 41, BUFFALO STATE 6
The Saints (5-5, 2-4) rushed for 222 yards to close out the season with a Liberty League victory at Buffalo State in Buffalo.
Mason Giunta gained 110 yards and Peyton Schmitt finished with 92.
Daniel Lawther threw for 173 yards and three touchdowns. Schmitt caught two passes for 89 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown.
Cam Sionko passed for 114 yards for the Bengals (0-10, 0-6).
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
CLARKSON 5, LINDENWOOD 3
Gabrielle David scored a pair of goals in the first period as Clarkson swept Lindenwood University with a second straight 5-3 result in nonconference game in St. Charles, Mo.
Brooke McQuigge and Haley Winn also scored for the Golden Knights (11-1-2), who led 4-1 before Lindenwood (1-11) scored a pair of goals and then pulled its goalie.
Kristina Schuler scored an empty-net goal with 22 seconds left to seal the win for Clarkson. Winn and Caitrin Lonergan added two assists.
Jada Burke, Valerie Caldwell and Gigi Pora scored for the Lions.
MERCYHURST 1, ST. LAWRENCE 1 (OT)
Nara Elia scored in the second period to help the Saints (5-5-3) pick up a tie in a nonconference game in Erie, Pa.
Grace Nelles scored in the first period for the Lakers (9–4-2).
SUNY CANTON 2, MORRISVILLE 2
SUNY Canton scored two goals in the first period but settled for a tie with the Mustangs (2-2-1) in an NEWHL game in Morrisville.
Iida Laitinen and Micayla MacIntyre scored for the Kangaroos (3-0-1).
Allie Davidson and Rhys Brown scored for Morrisville.
MENS HOCKEY
ANNA MARIA 1, SUNY CANTON 0
Deklan Whillans delivered the game’s only goal 7:18 into the second period as Anna Maria won a nonconference game against SUNY Canton in Auburn, Mass.
Anna Maria goalie Julius Huset made 28 saves to back the shutout for the Amcats (1-3-2). Flip Schlyter stopped 27 shots for SUNY Canton (2-2-1) in his collegiate debut.
SUNY GENESEO 8, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Tyson Gilmour and Dan Bosio each scored two goals as top-ranked SUNY Geneseo rolled over SUNY Potsdam in a SUNYAC game in Geneseo.
Geneseo (5-0, 3-0) scored five goals in the third period. Henry Cleghorn, Tommy Winn, Jared Thomas and Justin Cmunt also scored for the Knights.
Potsdam fell to 0-4, 0-4.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 69, ALFRED 65 (OT)
The Saints (2-0) outscored the Saxons 11-7 in overtime to win a nonconference game in Alfred.
Trey Syroka paced the Saints with 21 points. Will Engelhardt scored 17 and Luke Hicks added 11.
Marshall Brewster scored 23 points for the Saxons.
COAST GUARD 91, CLARKSON 80
Blake Gearhart scored 17 points for Clarkson (0-2) in a loss to Coast Guard in the consolation game of the Towneplace Suites Tip-Off Tournament at Mechanicsburg, Pa.
Ryan Miles-Ferguson and Chris Hulbert both scored 41 points and Joe Lucas tossed in 13 for Clarkson.
Garrett Drummond led Coast Guard (1-3) with 24 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 74, SUNY POLY 48
Ava McCann scored 25 points to lead St. Lawrence (2–0) past SUNY Poly in a nonconference game in Canton.
Katie Frederick scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Saints.
Molly Burdick led SUNY Poly (0-1) with 15 points.
MIDDLEBURY 87, CLARKSON 29
Alexa Mustafaj scored 24 points and added seven steals as Middlebury overwhelmed Clarkson in each team’s season debut in a nonconference game in Middlebury, Vt.
Claire Miller added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers. Emily Downer and Reagan McDonald each scored 10 points.
Lauryn Withrow supplied a team-high seven points for Clarkson. Ruthie Nolan secured eight rebounds.
POTSDAM 61, COBLESKILL 55
Xy’El Bradford led the Bears (2-1) with 11 points in a victory in Plattsburgh.
Bella Barner added 10 points for the Bears with Madison McCormick scoring nine with eight assists.
Hannah Cater led Cobleskill (1-3) with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
ALFRED 88, SUNY CANTON 61
The Saxons used a 32-12 run in the third quarter to pull away for a nonconference win in Alfred.
Chelsey Raven scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Kangaroos (1-2). Mya Hodge tossed in 11 points.
Grace Rittenhouse led the Saxons with 16 points while Leah Harkenrider and Gillian Flint both scored 14.
CROSS COUNTRY
SAINTS FINISH IN TOP 10
Billie McClosky finished 23rd overall to lead the SLU women’s team to a sixth-place finish at the NCAA Division III Mideast Region championship race in Waterford, Ct.
Clarkson’s women finished 23rd, led by a 29th-place finish from Hannah Yorkey.
SLU’s men placed seventh, led by a 15th-place showing from Jackson Hamilton. Timothy Boyce finished 19th and George Gowdy was 20th.
Clarkson’s men finished 13th and the SUNY Potsdam men were 23rd.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
ST. LAWRENCE 113, WILLIAM SMITH 95
Maggie Wenger captured the 100 and 200 freestyle and also appeared on the winning 400 medley relay as St. Lawrence defeated William Smith in Canton.
Lulu Rauch added victories in the 500 and 1000 freestyle for the Saints (2-2). Both Wenger’s and Rauch’s individual wins came with season-best times.
CLARKSON SWEEPS AGAIN
Freshman Cooper Mattice won the 100 and 200 backstroke and 200 individual medley as the Clarkson men defeated St. Michael’s 203-95 in the swimming programs’ fourth straight dual meet sweep, at Colchester, Vt.
The Clarkson women defeated St. Michael’s 193-84.
Tristan Miranda won the 500 and 1000 freestyle for the Clarkson men. Michael Schroeder claimed the 100 and 200 butterfly.
For the Clarkson women, Gabriela McSwieney took the 500 and 1000 freestyle. Grace Girard swam to wins in the 200 butterfly and 200 IM. Bella Triolet won the 200 backstroke and 100 butterfly. Paige Cutler swept both diving events.
POTSDAM SPLITS
The SUNY Potsdam men defeated SUNY Brockport 140-129 and the women fell to Brockport 197-98 in a season-opening split at the Maxcy Hall pool in Potsdam.
Brett Worden, formerly of Beaver River, captured the 1000 freestyle and 200 IM for the Potsdam men. Jake McCormack claimed the 100 and 200 backstroke and appeared on the winning 200 medley relay. Ryan Orcutt also swam on the relay and won the 100 free and 100 fly.
Kenzie Cerny won the 200 IM for the Potsdam women.
SQUASH
ST. LAWRENCE SWEEPS
Lewis Anderson and Nathan Mead each recorded sweeps in the first two matchups as the St. Lawrence men won its season-opener over Hobart 7-2 in Canton.
The St. Lawrence women defeated Williams Smith 6-3 as the Saints won the first four matches of the day.
