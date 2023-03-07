POTSDAM — Former Watertown High School player Julia Lavarnway scored two goals and assisted on nine others to lead the Clarkson women’s lacrosse team to a 20-6 victory over SUNY Canton in a nonconference game Tuesday.
Lauren Shanahan and Chrissy Benedict each scored four goals for Clarkson (3-0 overall). Hailey Millington and Madelyn Barnum both supplied three.
Samantha Dayter and Maddy Caron scored two goals each for SUNY Canton (0-2).
EMMANUEL 24, SUNY POTSDAM 16
Ella Marschitz produced five goals and two assists to help Emmanuel College establish a program record for most goals in a single game, in a victory over SUNY Potsdam in Bluffton, S.C.
Emily Gates added five goals for the Saints in their season-opener. Megan Steele added three goals and three assists and Deja Srimouksavanah four goals and an assist.
Anita Reitano led Potsdam (0-2) with six goals. Canton’s Hannah Stevenson and Massena’s Lindsey LaDue added three goals each. Mia Martin contributed two goals and an assist. Mallory Marks, formerly of General Brown, and Akwesasne’s AnnaBelle Mitchell supplied a goal each.
CLARKSON 19, SUNY OSWEGO 7
Connor Matthews scored six goals to lead the Golden Knights (3-0) past the Lakers in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Matt Reilly, Alex Seiler, Andrew Kearney and Joe Kelly all added two goals for Clarkson.
Gavin Elston scored two goals for the Lakers (0-1).
Emily Beck scored on an infield error with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead SUNY Potsdam to its first win of the season, defeating Grove City College 3-2 in a nonconference game in Naples, Fla.
The Bears (1-3 overall) fell 3-2 in eight innings earlier in the day to Anna Maria.
Alexa Abbatantuono went 3-for-3 for the Bears against Grove City while Beck and Anna Grottola each lined two hits.
Grottola and Kelsey Bennett picked up two hits against Anna Maria.
