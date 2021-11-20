WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Dylan Watkiss scored 29 points to lead the St. Lawrence University women’s basketball team to a 72-68 overtime victory over Hamilton in the Williams Tournament on Saturday.
Katie Frederick added 10 points for the Saints (5-0 overall) along with 16 rebounds. Olivia Barringer grabbed 10 rebounds.
Kelcie Zarle scored 29 points for Hamilton (2-2).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
JEFFERSON CC 91, COLUMBIA-GREENE CC 39
Isiah Murphy recorded 28 points and 11 rebounds as Jefferson Community College dominated Columbia-Greene CC in a Region 3 game in Watertown.
Murphy added seven steals and six assists as JCC burst out to a 46-13 halftime lead. Jeremiah Smith and Davon Scott each added 13 points and Isaiah Lemon and Elijah Parrilla pulled down nine rebounds apiece for the Cannoneers (2-4).
Devon Haye supplied 15 points and 19 rebounds for Columbia-Greene (0-4).
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY OSWEGO 5, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Joanna Hiebert made seven saves to lead the Lakers past the Bears (1-4-1, 0-3-1) in an NEWHL game in Oswego.
Ariella Haas registered one goal and two assists for the Lakers (4-2-1, 2-2-1). Morgan Shines, Megan Teachout, Mack Hull and Simone Bednarik also scored for SUNY Oswego.
MEN’S HOCKEY
BUFFALO STATE 7, SUNY POTSDAM 1
The Bengals (3-4) scored five goals in the third period to blow open a SUNYAC game in Buffalo.
Joel Frazee led Buffalo State with three goals. Matt Pasic, Anthony Morin, Andrew Logar and Parker Allison also scored for the Bengals.
Nick Alfieri scored for the Bears (0-6).
CROSS COUNTRY
HAMILTON LEADS SAINTS
Junior runner Jackson Hamilton ran a personal best time of 25 minutes, seven seconds over the 8-kilometer course to lead the trio of Saints at the NCAA Division III Championship race in Louisville, Ky.
Hamilton, who ran the course 90 seconds faster than he did at the 2019 championships, finished in 157th place out of almost 300 runners.
George David Gowdy also ran a personal best in 25:33 to finish 202nd. SLU freshman Timothy Boyce finished in 25:40 for 219th place.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
CLARKSON WOMEN WIN TITLE
Three of Clarkson’s four individual winners tied for their victory as the women’s team won the North Country Invitational at SUNY Potsdam with 600.5 points. The Bears finished fifth with 212.
Clarkson’s Grace Girard and Maddie Nowicki tied for first in the 200-meter butterfly. Bella Triolet tied for a win in the 100 backstroke. Taylor Lee won the 200 breaststroke for Clarkson.
SUNY Potsdam’s Zoe Gliganic won the 1- and 3-meter dives.
Norwich won the men’s title with 572 points. Clarkson was second with 496 and SUNY Potsdam fourth with 294.
Michael Schroeder won the 200 butterfly for Clarkson. Ryan Hagadorn won the 100 and 200 breaststrokes for the Bears.
SQUASH
WESTERN 6, ST. LAWRENCE 3
Lewis Anderson, Alejandro Moncada and Sebastian De La Vega won matches for St. Lawrence in a loss to Western in Canton.
