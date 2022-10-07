POTSDAM — Kristin Werdine posted 10 kills and two aces as the Clarkson University volleyball team ran its winning streak to six matches with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 Liberty League sweep over William Smith on Friday night.
Sara Galante chipped in nine kills and two blocked shots, while Olivia Freer totaled nine kills for the Golden Knights (9-7 overall, 4-0 league).
Elizabeth Telapova logged 11 kills, while Malya Sayre and Hope Von Dohlen each added nine kills for the Herons (8-4, 1-1).
Liv Bernard racked up 16 kills as the Tigers swept the Saints, 25-8, 25-13, 25-11, in a Liberty League match at Canton.
Sydney Neff contributed 27 assists and five blocks, while Jessica Klein netted eight digs and four aces for Rochester Institute of Technology (7-13, 2-1).
Vivian Zymeck generated eight digs and two blocks, while Julia Giroux collected 12 kills and seven digs for St. Lawrence (5-11, 1-3).
SUNY FREDONIA 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Gabrielle Chilcott racked up 13 kills as the Blue Devils beat the Bears 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, in a SUNYAC match at Fredonia.
Kourtney Krchniak recorded 36 assists and Elora Sherman notched 28 assists for SUNY Fredonia (3-14, 1-3).
Jessica Adler provided 24 digs and 11 kills, while Colleen Murphy handed out 16 assists for SUNY Potsdam (10-7, 1-4).
