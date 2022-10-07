Clarkson sweeps SLU behind Werdine

Clarkson.logo

POTSDAM — Kristin Werdine posted 10 kills and two aces as the Clarkson University volleyball team ran its winning streak to six matches with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 Liberty League sweep over William Smith on Friday night.

Sara Galante chipped in nine kills and two blocked shots, while Olivia Freer totaled nine kills for the Golden Knights (9-7 overall, 4-0 league).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.