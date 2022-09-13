POTSDAM — Emma Wilson scored an unassisted goal in the 89th minute to give the SUNY Potsdam women’s soccer team a 3-2 victory over Utica College in a nonconference game Tuesday night.
Wilson added another goal and assisted on Potsdam’s first goal, which was scored by Meg Napoleon.
Ro Hernandez and Gabriela Daumont scored for Utica (1-3-1 overall).
■ Jake Hess was the individual medalist, shooting a four-over-par 76 as SUNY Canton’s men’s golf team finished first at the Elmira Invitational. The Kangaroos finished with 325 strokes. SUNY Oswego was second with 328. Adam Szlamczynski shot 78 and finished tied for fourth for the Kangaroos.
■ SUNY Potsdam will hold its annual Hall of Fame inductions at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 on the second floor of Thatcher Hall. There also will be a dinner. Anyone who wishes to attend must RSVP by Sept. 23 by contacting the athletic department at 315-267-2028 or email sullivja@potsdam.edu. The inductees are women’s hockey and softball player Jordan Ott and men’s soccer player Eduardo Figueroa. Men’s lacrosse player Ryan Duffy and women’s volleyball player Jenna Blujus were also chosen but are unable to attend so they will be inducted next year.
