CORTLAND — Dante Yacavone scored six goals to lead the SUNY Cortland men’s lacrosse team to a 19-5 victory over SUNY Potsdam in a SUNYAC semifinal Tuesday.
Pat Doyen added five goals and three assists for the Red Dragons (9-3 overall).
Alex Burley led the Bears (7-4) with two goals, and Josh Huiatt scored one goal and added an assist.
SOFTBALL
CAZENOVIA SWEEPS ROOS
Caitlin Kelleher and Megan Krieger each lined three hits in the opener as Cazenovia (17-5, 13-3) swept SUNY Canton 9-1 and 9-2 in an NAC doubleheader in Canton.
Lauren Kelleher went 3-for-5 in game two for Cazenovia.
Hailey Bentley picked up two hits in game one and Jordan Knapp provided two hits for SUNY Canton (1-20, 0-14) in game two.
BASEBALL
CLARKSON SPLITS WITH LAKERS
Clarkson overcame an eight-run deficit to win game one of a nonconference doubleheader with SUNY Oswego 12-9 in Oswego.
The Lakers responded with an 11-8 win in game two.
Tommy Bianchi homered for the Golden Knights (13-4-1) in game one. Clarkson trailed 8-0 after four innings but scored eight runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Kent Wilson produced three hits in each game for Clarkson.
Brandon Frank finished with five total hits for the Lakers (18-2), and Myles Felton and Kyle Lauria homered in game two.
SUNY POLY 7, SUNY CANTON 3
Kyle Liddy picked up two hits, including a home run, as SUNY Poly defeated SUNY Canton in a nonconference game at the Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown.
Alexander Bonacci also produced two hits for SUNY Poly (7-7, 6-5).
Zach Miner and Nathan Welch both supplied two hits for SUNY Canton (6-11, 4-7).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
BARNUM NAMED TO LEAGUE SQUAD
Clarkson freshman midfielder Madelynn Barnum highlighted the list of area players on the Liberty League women’s lacrosse all-star team, earning a spot on the first team.
Four other Golden Knights made the squad. Junior attacker Sydney Roderick, a former South Jefferson athlete; junior midfielder Grace Hagberg and junior defender Anna Patterson all made the second team. Graduate student Katie Sergant, a midfielder, made honorable mention.
St. Lawrence University junior Isabel Silvia (midfield) and sophomore Jacqui Clouter (defense) made the second team, and Saints sophomore attacker Charlotte Powell made honorable mention.
