NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Emma Seitz assisted on three goals and Yale University pulled away from No. 5/No. 6-ranked Clarkson to hand the Golden Knights just their third loss of the season, 5-2, in an ECAC Hockey women’s game Friday at Ingalls Rink.
Clarkson, playing its first game in 33 days, received a goal and an assist from Kayla Friesen. Gabrielle David also scored a power-play goal for the Golden Knights (14-3-4 overall, 5-2-2 ECAC).
Charlotte Welch broke a 2-2 tie with a goal for Yale 11 minutes, 35 seconds into the second period. Welch also assisted on Rebecca Vanstone’s goal in the first period.
Elle Hartje and Claire Dalton followed Welch with a goal apiece to seal the victory. Sophie Veroneau also scored for the Bulldogs (8-8, 5-4). Gianna Meloni stopped 20 shots.
ST. LAWRENCE 4, BROWN 0
Julia Gosling scored the first two goals of her collegiate career to get St. Lawrence started and Brittney Gout supplied the other two goals as the Saints shut out the Bears in an ECAC Hockey game in Providence, R.I.
St. Lawrence (8-7-5, 3-3-2) used three goalies in the shutout as Caitlin Whitehead, Jaimie Rainville and Lucy Morgan combined for 13 saves against Brown (1-12-1, 1-7-1).
SUNY POTSDAM 4, NEW ENGLAND 3
Freshman Emily DellaNave scored her first collegiate goal to put SUNY Potsdam ahead for good in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
DellaNave scored 4:24 into the third period to give the Bears (5-7) the lead after they trailed 3-1 in the second period.
Natalie Wasielewski scored consecutive goals over the second and third periods to tie the game for Potsdam. Ellie Cleary also scored for the Bears and assisted on two goals, including the game-winner.
Potsdam’s Kayla McCabe of Watertown made 27 saves in goal as New England (8-2-1) was held to five shots in the third period.
FRANKLIN PIERCE 6, SUNY CANTON 3
Division II Franklin Pierce scored the game’s final three goals to break a 3-3 tie and capture the nonleague game in Canton.
Bridgette Prentiss, Ava Kison and Katelyn Brightbill supplied a goal and an assist for Franklin Pierce (13-6). Reece Diener and Bridget Fagan also scored.
Hannah Desrochers scored her first two collegiate goals for SUNY Canton (3-8-1), tying the game for the Kangaroos, 3-3, with 2:50 left in the second period.
Natasha Simioni also scored for SUNY Canton.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CANTON 3, BUFFALO STATE 2 (OT)
Tyson Bruce recorded the game-winning goal with a power-play shot 4:28 into the extra session as SUNY Canton captured the nonleague game in Buffalo.
Kyler Matthews and Brendan McCormack also scored for the Kangaroos (7-3-1).
Anthony Tulipane and Nikita Kozyrev scored for the Bengals (6-6).
NEUMANN 5, POTSDAM 3
Barry Kneedler’s third-period goal 12:43 into the third period helped Neumann come back to defeat SUNY Potsdam in a nonleague game in Potsdam.
Potsdam (2-12-1) took a 2-0 lead on goals by Vinny Guimond and Rob Clerc, but Neumann (4-9) tied the game on goals by Dan Cangelosi and Mario Tropea.
Cangelosi scored his second goal to give Neumann a 3-2 lead before Guimond tied the game again. Kneedler then followed with his game-winner and Glenn Florczak added the final score.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 86, BROCKPORT 70
Isaiah Brown delivered 26 points and Jayquan Thomas scored 20 as SUNY Potsdam pulled away from Brockport in the second half for the SUNYAC victory at Potsdam.
Danny Delsol-Lowry added 16 points and four steals for Potsdam (7-3, 2-1), which outscored Brockport, 45-33, after the break.
Justin Summers led Brockport with 19 points and Tyler Collins scored 16 and Jahidi Wallace 15.
CLARKSON 77, BARD 55
Matt Higgins scored 23 of his 28 points in the first half as Clarkson romped past Bard 48-18 in the opening half for the Liberty League victory in Annandale-on-Hudson.
Ryan Miles-Ferguson scored 11 points and Chris Hulbert 10 for Clarkson (4-7, 2-2). Roburt Welch secured nine rebounds.
Stamatis Koulouris and Stefanos Psarras each scored 12 points for Bard (0-10, 0-4).
VASSAR 66, ST. LAWRENCE 61
Zach Bromfield registered 17 rebounds and joined a trio of 10-point scorers as Vassar outlasted St. Lawrence in a Liberty League game in Poughkeepsie.
Lance Tebay and Josh Brownridge also scored 10 points for Vassar (5-6, 1-3).
Trent Adamson scored 20 points and added a career-high five blocks for St. Lawrence (2-8, 0-4). Cale Sargent scored 13 points for the Saints and Andrew Geschickter scored 12.
SUNY CANTON 69, MAINE MARITIME 62
Quran DuBois struck for 20 points and added eight rebounds as SUNY Canton defeated Maine Maritime in a North Atlantic Conference game in Castine, Maine.
Danny Santana finished with 12 points and Andrew Fitch 11 for the Kangaroos (6-8, 2-1). Fitch added nine rebounds and four blocks.
Nicholas DePatsy and Riley MacLeod each scored 12 points for the Mariners (2-9, 0-3).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CLARKSON 55, BARD 52
Hannah Earl scored five of her team-high 17 points in the final two minutes as Clarkson held off Bard for a Liberty League win in Annandale-on-Hudson.
Emma Buonanno added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Clarkson (5-5, 1-3). Mariah Benavides scored 11 points. Rachel Marion added eight points and seven rebounds, including a key offensive board with 13 seconds to go.
Christina Kiser scored 21 points for Bard (5-6, 0-4).
BROCKPORT 66, SUNY POTSDAM 52
Chelsea Henry scored 19 points and former General Brown standout Kylee Rosbrook added 11 points and 10 rebounds as Brockport defeated SUNY Potsdam in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Erin Radack scored 13 points for Brockport (4-6, 1-2).
Jakia Howard finished with 12 points and 16 rebounds for Potsdam (4-5, 1-2). Caroline LaFountain added 11 points.
VASSAR 56, ST. LAWRENCE 51
Sophie Nick scored 15 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as Vassar defeated St. Lawrence in a Liberty League game in Poughkeepsie.
Isa Peczuh also scored 15 points and Sarah Gillooly added 14 for the Brewers (7-4, 3-1).
Ava McCann scored 16 points for St. Lawrence (6-5, 2-2). Katie Frederick supplied 11 points and 17 rebounds. Dylan Watkiss added 10 points for the Saints.
MAINE MARITIME 65, SUNY CANTON 22
Melinda Ogden led 10 scorers with at least a point as Maine Maritime rolled to an NAC victory in Castine, Maine.
Lauren Plissey added eight points and six rebounds for the Mariners (10-3, 3-0).
Joie Culkin scored 10 points for SUNY Canton (0-14, 0-3).
