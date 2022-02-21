College skiing
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — Both the Clarkson University men’s and women’s alpine skiing teams qualified for the upcoming United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association Championships following Sunday’s action at Sugarloaf Mountain.
Clarkson’s men won the giant slalom, placing first out of 16 teams with a top-three time of 5:07.81. Evan Wetzel took fourth in the giant slalom among 74 skiers in 1:42.10 and Sam Hayden was fifth. The men won the team competition.
Taylor Hubert paced the Knights, taking 18th among 74 skiers in the giant slalom as the Clarkson women earned fifth.
The USCSA national championships will be March 8-11 at Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington.
